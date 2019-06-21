More Events:

June 21, 2019

Chris’ Jazz Café celebrating re-opening of Sansom Street with free lunch

'I wanted to do something for all the people who work in the area'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sansom Street Source/PhillyVoice Staff

A portion of Samson Street in Center City ready to be officially reopened after a year's worth of repairs.

It's been nearly a year since a large water main broke, unleashing a flood that forced a portion of Sansom Street to be shut down.

Now that the street has been re-opened, nearby businesses are excited to celebrate.

"Having that portion of the street closed has been a major inconvenience to those who work, shop and drive," said Chris' Jazz Café chef and owner Mark DeNinno.

"Now that [Sansom Street] is back open, I wanted to do something for all the people who work in the area, and what better way than to offer a complimentary lunch?"

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, will offer its lunch special for free to the first 100 people at the restaurant daily from Monday, June 24, through Saturday, June 29.

The restaurant asks that guests show their business card, student ID or work ID to receive the freebie.

Normally, the hot lunch special is $8. Chris' Jazz Café serves lunch from noon to 2 p.m.

Free Daily Lunch Special

Monday, June 24 through Saturday, June 29
Noon to 2 p.m. | Free lunch for first 100 people each day
Chris' Jazz Cafe
1421 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 568-3131

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

