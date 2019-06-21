Chris’ Jazz Café celebrating re-opening of Sansom Street with free lunch

It's been nearly a year since a large water main broke, unleashing a flood that forced a portion of Sansom Street to be shut down.



Now that the street has been re-opened, nearby businesses are excited to celebrate.

"Having that portion of the street closed has been a major inconvenience to those who work, shop and drive," said Chris' Jazz Café chef and owner Mark DeNinno.

"Now that [Sansom Street] is back open, I wanted to do something for all the people who work in the area, and what better way than to offer a complimentary lunch?"



Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, will offer its lunch special for free to the first 100 people at the restaurant daily from Monday, June 24, through Saturday, June 29.

The restaurant asks that guests show their business card, student ID or work ID to receive the freebie.

Normally, the hot lunch special is $8. Chris' Jazz Café serves lunch from noon to 2 p.m.

Free Daily Lunch Special

Monday, June 24 through Saturday, June 29

Noon to 2 p.m. | Free lunch for first 100 people each day

Chris' Jazz Cafe

1421 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 568-3131



