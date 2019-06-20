McGillin's Olde Ale House celebrating re-opening of Sansom Street

Almost a year after a water main break flooded Midtown Village, several blocks of Sansom Street are ready to re-open.

And one neighborhood bar, McGillin's Olde Ale House, is ready to celebrate the news, starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The bar will give out a complimentary #FreeSansom T-shirt to the first 35 guests who stop in for lunch, and will serve $3 pints of Philadelphia Brewing's Walt Wit all day.

In addition, customers can participate in a free drawing to win prizes, like tickets to a Philadelphia Union game, free lunch, McGillin's T-shirt and beer swag.

Also, it won't cost anything to play music from the bar's digital jukebox between 11:30 am and 10 p.m., so go ahead and blast your favorite party tunes to celebrate the Philadelphia Water Department getting the job done.

McGillin's is located at 1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.

