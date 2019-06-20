Weekend picks: Manayunk Arts Fest, Summer Ale Fest and more

The first official weekend of summer is here, and there's lots going on in Philadelphia and the nearby suburbs.



Two big festivals – a beer fest at the zoo and an arts fest in Manayunk – are taking place, plus Leslie Odom Jr. is performing, there's an opportunity to take a hot air balloon ride and a black tie gala is happening in Rittenhouse Square.

Get more details on things to do June 21-23 in our weekend roundup below.

Saturday, hang out at the zoo after-hours. The annual beer festival, which acts as a fundraiser, will take place 7 to 10 p.m.

There will be more than 120 craft beers and ciders available to taste, making this the biggest Summer Ale Festival yet.



Go shopping for jewelry, wall art, lawn sculptures and more this weekend. Hundreds of artists will set up booths along Main Street on both Saturday and Sunday.

After browsing the stands, grab a drink or something to eat from one Manayunk's many bars and restaurants.

The family-friendly festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Watch the colorful hot air balloons take flight, or go for an untethered or tethered balloon ride.

Limited tickets are still available for the Sunday evening show. The "Hamilton" star and Philadelphia native will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets include all-day admission to Longwood Gardens, so go early to explore the grounds before Odom's performance.

Sculpture Zoo is both free to attend and family-friendly. The Saturday afternoon event will include live animals, sculpture-making workshops and demonstrations, and ice cream.



There's still time to purchase a ticket to Friday night's Young Friends Soirée on the Square. The park will turn into a ballroom for the night, with dancing, a four-hour open bar and food stations.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.