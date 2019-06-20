More Events:

June 20, 2019

Weekend picks: Manayunk Arts Fest, Summer Ale Fest and more

A roundup of things to do on the first weekend of summer, June 21-23

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Manayunk Arts Festival Courtesy of/JPG Photography

The Manayunk Arts Festival draws crowds from all over. The event will return for its 30th year on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

The first official weekend of summer is here, and there's lots going on in Philadelphia and the nearby suburbs.

Two big festivals – a beer fest at the zoo and an arts fest in Manayunk – are taking place, plus Leslie Odom Jr. is performing, there's an opportunity to take a hot air balloon ride and a black tie gala is happening in Rittenhouse Square.

Get more details on things to do June 21-23 in our weekend roundup below.

Go wild for craft beer at Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival

Saturday, hang out at the zoo after-hours. The annual beer festival, which acts as a fundraiser, will take place 7 to 10 p.m.

There will be more than 120 craft beers and ciders available to taste, making this the biggest Summer Ale Festival yet.

Manayunk Arts Festival back for 30th year

Go shopping for jewelry, wall art, lawn sculptures and more this weekend. Hundreds of artists will set up booths along Main Street on both Saturday and Sunday.

After browsing the stands, grab a drink or something to eat from one Manayunk's many bars and restaurants.

Chester County Balloon Fest includes hot air balloons, helicopter rides, fireworks

The family-friendly festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Watch the colorful hot air balloons take flight, or go for an untethered or tethered balloon ride.

Leslie Odom Jr. performing at Longwood Gardens this weekend

Limited tickets are still available for the Sunday evening show. The "Hamilton" star and Philadelphia native will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets include all-day admission to Longwood Gardens, so go early to explore the grounds before Odom's performance.

Association for Public Art hosting free event at Swann Memorial Fountain

Sculpture Zoo is both free to attend and family-friendly. The Saturday afternoon event will include live animals, sculpture-making workshops and demonstrations, and ice cream.

Party in the middle of Rittenhouse Square at Young Friends black tie gala

There's still time to purchase a ticket to Friday night's Young Friends Soirée on the Square. The park will turn into a ballroom for the night, with dancing, a four-hour open bar and food stations.

