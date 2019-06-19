More Events:

June 19, 2019

Association for Public Art hosting free event at Swann Memorial Fountain

At Sculpture Zoo, there will be animals, arts & crafts and ice cream

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Arts & Crafts
Carroll - Logan Square Fountain Swimming Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People in Logan Square play in the Swann Memorial Fountain as the heat index inched towards 110 degrees on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

The Association for Public Art is hosting an event for families at the Swann Memorial Fountain in Logan Circle on Saturday, June 22.

Sculpture Zoo is free to attend and will include live animals, sculpture-making workshops and demonstrations, and ice cream. The fun will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids will get to see turtles, toads and ducks up close, then can make their own sculpture inspired by the ones at the fountain. To learn the history and untold stories behind the fountain's artwork, families can tune into the Museum Without Walls Audio Tour on their smartphones at the event.

For inspiration, kids can watch local artists demonstrate their techniques for creating life-like sculptures.

When it's time to cool down, stop by the Culture Republick stand, which will be serving free samples of four flavors: pistachio and salted caramel, chocolate and cherry, milk and honey, and cold brew and chocolate chip.

Sculpture Zoo in Logan Circle

Saturday, June 22
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free
Swann Memorial Fountain
Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

