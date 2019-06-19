Association for Public Art hosting free event at Swann Memorial Fountain

The Association for Public Art is hosting an event for families at the Swann Memorial Fountain in Logan Circle on Saturday, June 22.

Sculpture Zoo is free to attend and will include live animals, sculpture-making workshops and demonstrations, and ice cream. The fun will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids will get to see turtles, toads and ducks up close, then can make their own sculpture inspired by the ones at the fountain. To learn the history and untold stories behind the fountain's artwork, families can tune into the Museum Without Walls Audio Tour on their smartphones at the event.

For inspiration, kids can watch local artists demonstrate their techniques for creating life-like sculptures.

When it's time to cool down, stop by the Culture Republick stand, which will be serving free samples of four flavors: pistachio and salted caramel, chocolate and cherry, milk and honey, and cold brew and chocolate chip.

Saturday, June 22

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free

Swann Memorial Fountain

Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103



