More News:

October 10, 2021

Christoper Columbus statue in South Philly to remain covered, court says

The city appealed a previous ruling that ordered for the box surrounding the Marconi Plaza monument to be removed

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Statues
Christopher Columbus statue South Philly Street View/Google

Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court ordered the plywood box surrounding the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philly to remain in place Saturday after the Court of Common Pleas ruled Friday that the monument must be uncovered.

It appears that the controversial Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia will stay boxed up for now.

Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court ordered the plywood structure surrounding the monument to remain in place Saturday after the Court of Common Pleas ruled Friday that the statue must be uncovered

The city appealed the previous order, arguing that removing the box would be "a serious public safety risk" ahead of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. No action was to be taken until the Commonwealth Court issued its decision Saturday.

"Grateful that the Commonwealth Court took the time to review this important matter tonight," Mayor Jim Kenney wrote on Twitter Saturday night. 

Judge Paula Patrick said in her ruling Friday that the city could instead install a clear structure so that visitors would still be able to see the statue. Her decision followed a previous ruling in August in which she said the statue could not be removed.

A pair of city commissions both voted last year to remove the monument and place it in storage after the statue was a site of flaring tensions during the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. The vote was upheld by the city's Board of License and Inspection Review.

A lawsuit opposing the statue's removal was brought by the volunteer group Friends of Marconi Plaza. Judge Patrick said in her ruling this August that the city's decision to remove the statue was not supported by law and lacked sufficient evidence.

The controversial statue was boxed up last year after an armed group of people protecting the monument clashed with a group protesting for its removal. Those in favor of preserving the statue say it is a cultural symbol of their Italian heritage, while those in opposition see the monument as a representation of oppression.

Other Columbus statues around the country were also vandalized during protests following Floyd's murder last year. Some cities, including Camden, had the monuments removed.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Statues Philadelphia Monuments South Philly Marconi Plaza Columbus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers, Ben Simmons standoff continues as fines begin to hit home
Ben_Simmons_3_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Important steps for retirement planning
Limited - WSFS Planning for Retirement

Investigations

Philly's latest Vision Zero report on traffic deaths released in wake of fatal hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard
Roosevelt Blvd Vision Zero

Food & Drink

Philly's Pistola's restaurants mourns death of chef Adán Trinidad
Pistola's restaurant chef death

TV

Queen Latifah praises experience of working with Adam Sandler in 'Hustle'
Queen Latifah Hustle film Adam Sandler

Festival

Chestnut Hill Conservancy illuminates Germantown Avenue for Night of Lights this October
Night of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved