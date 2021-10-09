Judge orders for removal of box around Christopher Columbus statue

A Philadelphia judge ordered for the removal of the wooden box surrounding the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza Friday after it was concealed last year.

Judge Paula Patrick ruled that the city instead will be allowed to instal a clear structure around the statue instead, CBS reported.

This follows Patrick's ruling that the city must keep the structure in its place earlier this year.

The city appealed both of the judge's rulings, and a representative from Mayor Jim Kenney's Office said keeping the statue in its box is a public safety measure.

“We are immediately appealing this ruling. We cannot, and have no intention to, remove the box at this time,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to believe it is in the best interest and public safety of all Philadelphians that the statue remains secured in its box.”

Last year, the controversial statue was boxed up after an armed group of people protecting the monument clashed with a group protesting for its removal. Those in favor of preserving the statue said they believed it is a cultural symbol of their Italian heritage.

Other Columbus Statues around the country were vandalized during racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd.