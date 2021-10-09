More News:

October 09, 2021

Are you a toll scofflaw in Delaware? Drivers have chance to repay their debts at a discount

DelDOT is slashing how much violators owe in hopes of recouping a fraction of the $143 million in unpaid fees that has accumulated

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Tolls
Delaware Amnesty toll violations Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal

DelDOT is offering a three-month amnesty program for toll scofflaws at the start of October to incentivize drivers to pay their toll bills. The amnesty continues through Dec. 31.

Drivers who have skipped paying tolls in neighboring Delaware now have opportunities to pay off their debts at significantly reduced prices through an amnesty program.

The Delaware Department of Transportation started a three-month amnesty program for toll scofflaws at the start of October to incentivize drivers to pay their toll bills. The amnesty continues through Dec. 31.

Transportation department officials said the total owed to the state in uncollected tolls has added up to $143 million in recent years. More than 640,000 drivers have unpaid tolls debts owed to DelDOT – about 620,000 of those motorists have 10 or fewer toll violations and the other 20,000 have more than 10.

The amnesty program could recoup $1.7 million, DelDOT officials estimated.

Drivers who skip paying tolls in Delaware quickly accumulate fines and fees. For example, a person who skips paying a $1 toll at a toll booth, after 30 days, owes $51 once various fees, fines and administrative costs are added on. If the initial sum still is not paid another 42 days after that, more charges bump up the debt to $88.50.

Drivers with multiple toll violations can quickly accumulate hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars toll violations.

"Through this program, eligible participants have the opportunity to settle their accounts for a fraction of the amount owed. In preparation, please ensure your current vehicle registration address on file with the Division is accurate," Jana Simpler, Director of DelDOT said.

The amount of toll amnesty a driver is eligible for depends on his or her number of toll violations. Drivers with 10 or fewer unpaid violations will owe the sum of the original tolls, plus a $60 amnesty fee. A person with with more than 100 violations owes the sum of the tolls plus $285, and someone with more than 250 violations pays the toll sum plus $510. 

Drivers with multiple violations who are eligible for the amnesty program will be sent letters, and they will have until Dec. 31 to pay the reduced fees.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Tolls Delaware Tolls Department of Transportation Violations Government Drivers Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers, Ben Simmons standoff continues as fines begin to hit home
Ben_Simmons_3_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Important steps for retirement planning
Limited - WSFS Planning for Retirement

Investigations

Philly's latest Vision Zero report on traffic deaths released in wake of fatal hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard
Roosevelt Blvd Vision Zero

Food & Drink

Philly's Pistola's restaurants mourns death of chef Adán Trinidad
Pistola's restaurant chef death

TV

Queen Latifah praises experience of working with Adam Sandler in 'Hustle'
Queen Latifah Hustle film Adam Sandler

Festival

Chestnut Hill Conservancy illuminates Germantown Avenue for Night of Lights this October
Night of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved