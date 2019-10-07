More than 75 ciders will be available to sample at Pour the Core in the Navy Yard

Hard cider festival, Pour the Core, will take place at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be more than 75 ciders available to sample from brands like Original Sin, Woodchuck, Commonwealth, Ploughman Farm, Hale & True and more.

Six food trucks – Roasted Liberties, Grilly Cheese, Nick's Roast Beef, Philly Fry, Baby Blues BBQ and Have a Ball – will offer bites to enjoy between glasses.

The day will also include a doughnut eating contest at 4 p.m. with a prize package valued at more than $500 up for grabs.

VIP tickets for Pour the Core are sold out, but tickets for general admission ($50) and designated driver ($12) are still available. They can be purchased online.

General admission ticket holders can enter the festival at 1:30 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.

Saturday, Oct. 19

1:30-5 p.m. | $50 general admission ($60 day of event)

Marine Parade Grounds

4747 South Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112

