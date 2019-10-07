More Events:

October 07, 2019

More than 75 ciders will be available to sample at Pour the Core in the Navy Yard

General admission and designated driver tickets are still available

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Cider
Pour the Core at the Navy Yard Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pour the Core will take place at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be more than 75 ciders available to sample at the festival.

Hard cider festival, Pour the Core, will take place at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be more than 75 ciders available to sample from brands like Original Sin, Woodchuck, Commonwealth, Ploughman Farm, Hale & True and more.

Six food trucks – Roasted Liberties, Grilly Cheese, Nick's Roast Beef, Philly Fry, Baby Blues BBQ and Have a Ball – will offer bites to enjoy between glasses.

RELATED: Event with Wax + Wine at the Comcast Center is only $5 to attend

The day will also include a doughnut eating contest at 4 p.m. with a prize package valued at more than $500 up for grabs.

VIP tickets for Pour the Core are sold out, but tickets for general admission ($50) and designated driver ($12) are still available. They can be purchased online.

General admission ticket holders can enter the festival at 1:30 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.

Pour the Core

Saturday, Oct. 19
1:30-5 p.m. | $50 general admission ($60 day of event)
Marine Parade Grounds
4747 South Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Cider Philadelphia Navy Yard Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles leave meat on the bone, but still cruise to dominating win over Jets
Eagles-Jets-Brandon-Graham_100619

Business

Six Pennsylvanians named on Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans list
Jeffery Lurie - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Healthy Eating

Controversial 'red meat is healthy' study author didn't disclose past food industry ties
Red meat trade group study

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 31, Jets 6
100619-ZachErtz-USAToday

Celebrities

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sang happy birthday to 100-year-old Philly woman
Dwayne the rock johnson philly birthday

Parties

All the details for Glow in the Park 2019 outside the Horticulture Center
Glow in the Park is annual fall party in Fairmount Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved