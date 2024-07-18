More Events:

July 18, 2024

Cirque du Soleil's Christmas show is coming to the Met in December

In ''Twas the Night Before,' the characters of the classic holiday poem by Clement Clarke Moore come to life.

By Michaela Althouse
Cirque du Soleil's holiday show, "'Twas the Night Before" will premiere at the Met Philadelphia in December. The 85-minute performances features roller-skaters, aerial artists and hoop-jumping reindeer.

Contemporary circus company Cirque du Soleil makes its debut at the the Met Philadelphia this December with its Christmas-themed show. 

"'Twas the Night Before ..." is based on the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. Cirque du Soleil's run at the theater on North Broad Street is Dec. 19 through 29. 

A circus performance of 'Hamlet' to open at FringeArts this month

The show tells the story of Isabella, who has read the poem with her father every year. Just when she thinks she's outgrown the annual holiday ritual, the characters come to life. In the chaos, Isabella gets separated from her father in a snowstorm and embarks on a journey to find her way back home. 

"Twas the Night Before ..." features acrobatic performances by 26 circus artists, set to the tunes of seasonal holiday songs. During the 85-minute show, acrobats dressed as reindeer jump through hoops, a roller-skating duo glides across the stage, aerial artists climb silks and performers swing from a lamp and a hotel cart. The show is family-friendly and has no intermission. 

Tickets for "Twas the Night Before ..." start at $44 per person and they are on sale now Cirque Club members. The general public can book theirs beginning July 25. 

'Twas the Night Before

Dec. 19-29 
Tickets starting at $44
The Met Philadelphia 
858 N. Broad St.

Holiday Live Performance Philadelphia Theater Christmas Performances Tickets The Met Philadelphia Circus

