ClassPass offering a free, three-week trial for Black Friday

If you've been thinking about signing up for ClassPass, which lets you take tons of fitness classes through a monthly subscription, now's the time. There's currently a Black Friday promotion.

Through Monday, Dec. 2, first-time users can sign up for a free, three-week trial.



If you're interested in the deal, go to the ClassPass website and enroll.

ClassPass is a great option for those who get bored with a fitness routine, or just like to switch up their workout regularly.

In Philadelphia, ClassPass members can take classes at Flywheel, barre3, Everybody Fights, [solidcore], Focus Barre and Yoga, Freehouse Fitness Studio, Unite Fitness and other popular studios.

After the free trial, ClassPass will auto-enroll you in the $59/month plan, but you can change or cancel any time during your trial.

