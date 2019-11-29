More Events:

November 29, 2019

ClassPass offering a free, three-week trial for Black Friday

Your monthly membership lets you take classes at tons of fitness studios

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
ClassPass Black Friday deal Cherina Jones Studios/Freehouse Fitness Studio

Freehouse Fitness Studio is one of the studios you can try out when you sign up for ClassPass. You can discover new fitness classes and studios through the monthly membership.

If you've been thinking about signing up for ClassPass, which lets you take tons of fitness classes through a monthly subscription, now's the time. There's currently a Black Friday promotion.

Through Monday, Dec. 2, first-time users can sign up for a free, three-week trial.

RELATED: Kick off December with a workout that would make Ruth Bader Ginsburg proud | The Rudolph Run is a 3-mile fun run along the Manayunk Canal

If you're interested in the deal, go to the ClassPass website and enroll.

ClassPass is a great option for those who get bored with a fitness routine, or just like to switch up their workout regularly.

In Philadelphia, ClassPass members can take classes at Flywheel, barre3, Everybody Fights, [solidcore], Focus Barre and Yoga, Freehouse Fitness Studio, Unite Fitness and other popular studios.

After the free trial, ClassPass will auto-enroll you in the $59/month plan, but you can change or cancel any time during your trial.

