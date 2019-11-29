ClassPass offering a free, three-week trial for Black Friday

November 29, 2019
If you've been thinking about signing up for ClassPass, which lets you take tons of fitness classes through a monthly subscription, now's the time. There's currently a Black Friday promotion.
Through Monday, Dec. 2, first-time users can sign up for a free, three-week trial.
If you're interested in the deal, go to the ClassPass website and enroll.
ClassPass is a great option for those who get bored with a fitness routine, or just like to switch up their workout regularly.
In Philadelphia, ClassPass members can take classes at Flywheel, barre3, Everybody Fights, [solidcore], Focus Barre and Yoga, Freehouse Fitness Studio, Unite Fitness and other popular studios.
After the free trial, ClassPass will auto-enroll you in the $59/month plan, but you can change or cancel any time during your trial.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.