City seeks volunteers to clean, plant trees in over 90 Philly parks

Philadelphians can spruce up their local parks next month by volunteering in the Love Your Park fall weekend clean-up.

The city is asking volunteers to grab their rakes and shovels for the annual event, which typically falls on the second weekend of November. Over 90 Philly parks will host cleaning sprees from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, 12 at various times. Anyone can participate, including kids, but registration is required.

While priorities may vary by location, the clean-ups will involve collecting trash, bagging leaves for compost, planting new flowers and trees and weeding. Tools and gloves will generally be provided, but check out the individual event pages for more details. Some lucky volunteers will even score donuts.

Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12

All day | Registration required

Various locations

