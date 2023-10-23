City seeks volunteers to clean, plant trees in over 90 Philly parks

October 23, 2023
Philadelphians can spruce up their local parks next month by volunteering in the Love Your Park fall weekend clean-up.
The city is asking volunteers to grab their rakes and shovels for the annual event, which typically falls on the second weekend of November. Over 90 Philly parks will host cleaning sprees from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, 12 at various times. Anyone can participate, including kids, but registration is required.
While priorities may vary by location, the clean-ups will involve collecting trash, bagging leaves for compost, planting new flowers and trees and weeding. Tools and gloves will generally be provided, but check out the individual event pages for more details. Some lucky volunteers will even score donuts.
Show your local park some LOVE! Over 90 parks are hosting volunteer clean ups during Love Your Park Fall Weekend, November 10-12, 2023. #LoveYourPark— Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (@PhilaParkandRec) October 12, 2023
Learn more: https://t.co/8vArZ6pFNt
📷Albert Lee for Fairmount Park Conservancy 2022 pic.twitter.com/R1QOE3GNf0
Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12
All day | Registration required
Various locations
