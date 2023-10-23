More Events:

October 23, 2023

City seeks volunteers to clean, plant trees in over 90 Philly parks

Love Your Park's annual citywide fall weekend clean-up returns on Nov. 10-12

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
love your park weekend 2023 Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Liberty Lands, pictured above, is one of over 90 parks that will be cleaned during Love Your Park Weekend. Volunteers will also plant trees and flowers, and collect leaves for compost.

Philadelphians can spruce up their local parks next month by volunteering in the Love Your Park fall weekend clean-up.

The city is asking volunteers to grab their rakes and shovels for the annual event, which typically falls on the second weekend of November. Over 90 Philly parks will host cleaning sprees from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, 12 at various times. Anyone can participate, including kids, but registration is required.

MORE: New exhibit at Philadelphia Museum of Art features smuggled out of North Korea

While priorities may vary by location, the clean-ups will involve collecting trash, bagging leaves for compost, planting new flowers and trees and weeding. Tools and gloves will generally be provided, but check out the individual event pages for more details. Some lucky volunteers will even score donuts.


Love Your Park Fall Weekend

Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12
All day | Registration required
Various locations

