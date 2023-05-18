Cloud Cups to celebrate store opening in Fishtown with free gelato

As the weather continues to warm, people are bound to look for a frozen treats to cool off. A new gelato shop in Fishtown is ready to greet them.

Cloud Cups, the gelato company that got its start by selling CBD-infused flavors, is opening its first storefront this weekend next to Pizza Brain at 2311 Frankford Ave. The space was formerly Little Baby's Ice Cream and Gelat 'OH Brick & Motor.

The scoop shop, which will serve traditional flavors rather than CBD-infused desserts, is celebrating its grand opening by offering its first 150 customers on Friday and Saturday two free scoops of gelato or sorbet. The store opens at 4 p.m.

Cloud Cups was founded in 2018 with a focus on CBD-infused gelato. By the fall of 2020, its products were being sold at multiple stores in Pennsylvania and also in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Austin. Now, the company has a storefront, though

"I am so thankful and honored to be able to open my first-ever scoop shop in one of the hottest food neighborhoods in Philadelphia," Cloud Cups owner Galen Thomas said. "Since my early days of festivals, fairs and food truck events, I am finally able to call this my first home and welcome my first official guests. The demand for our gelato and sorbet has risen over the pandemic, and this is a dream come true."

The menu includes single and double scoops of gelato and sorbet, milkshakes and speciality desserts – the Cloudnini, a fresh Baked pastry with a scoop of choice, and the Cloud Flight, four single-scooped flavors. The store also is selling pints of gelato and sorbet.

Flavors include cookies and cream, Apple Jacks, banana pudding, Frosted Flakes, mint chocolate chip, Fruit Loops, pistachio, limoncello gelato, frose, pina Colada, passionfruit and lemon sorbetto.

Throughout the year, Cloud Cups will feature seasonal items – strawberry rhubarb, and blueberry lemonade in the summer, sweet potato and peach cobbler in the fall, egg nog and mint hot chocolate in the winter, and pineapple coconut and key lime pie in the spring.

Pizza Brain and Cloud Cups are expected to offer collaborations, too. Cloud Cups previously operated a push-cart at pop-up events, catered events, and sold gelato in collaboration with Pizza Brain.

"I partnered with Pizza Brain to use their space in my early years, and this lets our guests have the best of both worlds amazing pizza and pies plus now a smooth, creamy treat for dessert, Thomas said. "This is our first scoop shop, but stay tuned as I am working on some exciting surprises for the summer and beyond. So please come say hi this weekend, and let us show you what our artisanal gelato is all about."