More Health:

June 22, 2021

Drinking coffee reduces risk of liver disease and cancer, study shows

Researchers found coffee drinkers had nearly 50% less chance of dying from liver disease

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention coffee
Coffee Liver Craig Melville/Pixabay

Coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 20% less likely to develop fatty liver disease, a new study shows.

Don't skip your morning cup of joe  doctor's orders.

A new study has found that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of developing potentially fatal chronic liver diseases.

Coffee drinkers in the study who drank both decaffeinated and regular coffee and were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop fatty liver disease and are 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers.

The study, published in the journal BMC Public Health, tracked coffee consumption in 494,585 people of the UK Biobank, a biomedical database and research resource, for nearly a dozen years.

"Coffee is widely accessible, and the benefits we see from our study may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment for chronic liver disease," Dr. Oliver Kennedy, author of the study and member of the medical faculty of the University of Southampton in the UK, said in a statement to CNN

"This would be especially valuable in countries with lower income and worse access to health care and where the burden of chronic liver disease is highest," Kennedy said.

The highest benefit was seen in those that drank caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee, followed closely by instant coffee drinkers. 

Researchers said ground coffee has higher levels of two antioxidants, kahweol and cafestol, that have been found to have anti-inflammatory properties.

Liver cancer is on the rise. Factors like drinking alcohol, obesity, diabetes, smoking, hepatitis B and C and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease can increase your chance for liver diseases.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease occurs in people that are overweight or have diabetes, high cholesterol or high triglycerides. Diagnoses have more than doubled over the past 20 years, according to the American Liver Foundation.

Liver cancer rates have more than tripled between 1980 and today, and death rates have more than doubled, the American Cancer Society reported.

This study comes on the heels of a previous analysis released last February that found those that drink black, caffeinated coffee had a reduced risk of heart failure. In fact, several studies have shown excessive coffee consumption has no negative health effects.

However, researchers said additives can negate the health benefits of coffee. Most of these studies measure black coffee's effect on the body, but the majority of people add sugar, dairy and creamers that are high in calories, sugars and fat.

Caffeine in large doses — more than four cups — can be dangerous for certain populations, research shows. Pregnant women, people with sleep issues or uncontrolled diabetes should be cautious of drinking too much caffeine.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention coffee Philadelphia Public Health Liver Disease Cancer Liver Health coffee

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season
062120JoeJudge

Education

Hundreds are attending Community College of Philadelphia tuition-free thanks to the Octavius Catto Scholarship
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Men's Health

The coronavirus can infect the testes, study suggests
COVID-19 Testicle Pain

Crime

'Mare of Easttown' fans warned to stop trespassing at Wallingford homes where show was filmed
Mare of Easttown fans trespassing

Food & Drink

Wawa, 2SP Brewing Co. team up on Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy
Wawa 2Sp Shandy

Entertainment

Happy Day Farm in New Jersey has a lavender garden perfect for photos
lavender field New Jersey

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved