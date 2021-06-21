More Health:

June 21, 2021

The coronavirus can infect the testes, study suggests

Researchers are examining the whether COVID-19 can impair reproductive health

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Men's Health COVID-19
COVID-19 Testicle Pain Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Studies have found that COVID-19 can damage the male genital tract, decrease testosterone production and disrupt the testes at the cellular level.

Some men have reported experiencing testicular pain after being developing COVID-19. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not list testicular pain is not among the common COVID-19 symptoms. But previous research has identified traces of the coronavirus in the testicles of men who died of COVID-19. And a new study deepens scientists' understanding of the virus's ability to affect various parts of the body. 

Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch found the coronavirus is capable of infecting the male genital tract of hamsters. Because hamsters tend to develop similar signs of disease as humans, the researchers believe their findings could help explain the testicular pain that some men have reported. The findings also may represent what could occur in men who with mild or moderate infections.  

The study, published in the medical journal Microorganisms, detected the virus in the testes of all infected hamsters during the initial week of examination. The virus was found in testes samples without tissue changes up to one month after infection. Then, it eventually went away. 

Researchers also detected viral replication in hamster testicular cells.

Previous studies have suggested the virus may damage the human genital tract, decrease testosterone production and significantly disrupt the testes at the cellular level through the presence of immune cells. 

"Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to investigate how this disease can impact the testes, and the potential consequences for disease severity, reproductive health and sexual transmission," said lead study author Dr. Rafael Kroon Campos, a postdoctoral fellow. 

However, underlying mechanisms and evidence of virus replication in male testicular cells are not available at this time, researchers said.

"These findings are the first step in understanding how COVID-19 impacts the male genital tract and potentially men's reproductive health," said study author Dr. Shannan Rossi, a professor of pathology and microbiology and immunology. "We have much more to do before we have the full picture. Moving forward, we will investigate ways to blunt this impact, including using antivirals, antibody therapies and vaccines."

The University of Texas researchers were prompted to examine the connection after spending several years studying the impact of the Zika virus on the testes. 

Late last year, researchers at the University of Miami noted that it "makes sense" that the testes would be a target of the coronavirus because of its affinity for a certain type of receptor found throughout much of the body's organs, including the heart, lungs, intestines, kidneys and testes.

Other viruses can impair sperm production and lead to inflamed testicles, the Miami Herald reported earlier this year. Mumps can cause fertility problems in 10% to 20% of men who become infected. 

Some research has suggested COVID-19 can decrease sperm counts, but scientists have cautioned against putting too much stock in those findings. It's possible that medications or other conditions, like obesity, are leading to low sperm counts. And they note that being ill from any virus, including the flu, can cause temporary reductions. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Men's Health COVID-19 Philadelphia Sexual Health Studies Coronavirus Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers need to trade Ben Simmons, for his sake and their own
ben-simmons-sixers_062121_usat

Real Estate

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
City shot - residential real esta

Parenting

Einstein's DadLab helps new fathers navigate the transition to parenthood
DadLab Einstein Parenting

Investigations

Suspected gunman found dead on SEPTA tracks after shooting on Market-Frankford Line
SEPTA Shooting Arrott

Media

Charles Barkley slams Ben Simmons for being 'scared to death' to shoot
Charles Barkley Ben Simmons Sixers

Food & Drink

Chef-in-residence program to begin at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Museum of Art dining

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved