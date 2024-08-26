More News:

Woman charged for hopping fence by tiger cage at Cohanzick Zoo

Zyair J. Dennis, 24, also is accused of illegally entering a restricted area near a bear pen.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Video and photos circulated last week of a woman entering a tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo and sticking her hand through a cage. Bridgeton police have now charged 24-year-old Zyair J. Dennis with trespassing.

The woman who allegedly entered restricted areas near the tiger and bear enclosures at the Cohanzick Zoo in South Jersey has been charged with trespassing. 

Zyair J. Dennis, 24, of Millville, allegedly jumped over a fence Aug. 18 to access restricted areas at the historic zoo and stuck her hand through a tiger cage. "The same scenario" played out at a bear enclosure that same day, Bridgeton police said

Police said their investigation began Tuesday after Bridgeton recreation officials received video from other zoo visitors who captured the incident. As video clips and photos circulated on social media, police said they received tips that led them to identify and arrest Dennis.

Bridgeton police reiterated that climbing over zoo fences is illegal under city ordinances, and that Dennis's alleged enticement of the tiger almost resulted in her injury. Her next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Last week, the zoo acknowledged the unusual incident in a Facebook post, writing, "We have had an interesting few days (at) the Cohanzick Zoo.

"We are very thankful for the positive public support and news coverage that we have received over the past few days in an effort to identify the trespasser who attempted to pet one of our tigers. We wanted to use this opportunity to focus on all of the positives of our zoo and upcoming initiatives. If you are new here, please visit our website to learn more about our zoo and ways to support our animals."

