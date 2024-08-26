Woman, 41, fatally shot while trying to break up fight in Kensington, police say

A woman was shot and killed while she attempted to break up a fight outside a convenience store in Kensington early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at 12:06 a.m. on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue, police said. A number of people had gathered outside the store, and an argument broke out, 6ABC reported. Surveillance footage shows the woman stepping between two people to break up the fight and a man opening fire.

The shooter remains at large. No weapons were recovered.

The woman, 41, was taken to Temple University Hospital and died at 12:34 a.m. Her name has not been released. Police said surveillance footage shows the shooter was not aiming for her when he began firing.

"It appears the person who was struck by gunfire was an unintended target who was attempting to either mediate or break up the fight between the shooter and another person, who it looks like the shooter was attempting to fire at," Officer D.F. Pace told 6ABC.

Police are searching for more surveillance footage to help identify the shooter, but they don't believe there is an immediate danger to the public, CBS3 reported.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the shooter's arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at (215) 686-3334. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting (215) 686-8477.

Kensington businesses have an 11 p.m curfew as part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's attempt to quell crime in the neighborhood, but food establishments with liquor licenses can stay open until 2 a.m.