More News:

August 26, 2024

Woman, 41, fatally shot while trying to break up fight in Kensington, police say

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the shooter's arrest.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Kensington fight shooting Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A woman, 41, was shot and killed in Kensington early Monday morning after she tried to break up a fight outside a convenience store, police say. The shooter remains at large.

A woman was shot and killed while she attempted to break up a fight outside a convenience store in Kensington early Monday morning, police said. 

The shooting occurred at 12:06 a.m. on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue, police said. A number of people had gathered outside the store, and an argument broke out, 6ABC reported. Surveillance footage shows the woman stepping between two people to break up the fight and a man opening fire.

MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Philadelphia Fire Department truck in North Philly, police say

The shooter remains at large. No weapons were recovered. 

The woman, 41, was taken to Temple University Hospital and died at 12:34 a.m. Her name has not been released. Police said surveillance footage shows the shooter was not aiming for her when he began firing. 

"It appears the person who was struck by gunfire was an unintended target who was attempting to either mediate or break up the fight between the shooter and another person, who it looks like the shooter was attempting to fire at," Officer D.F. Pace told 6ABC. 

Police are searching for more surveillance footage to help identify the shooter, but they don't believe there is an immediate danger to the public, CBS3 reported.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the shooter's arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at (215) 686-3334. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting (215) 686-8477.

Kensington businesses have an 11 p.m curfew as part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's attempt to quell crime in the neighborhood, but food establishments with liquor licenses can stay open until 2 a.m. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Police Crime Fights Kensington Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Philadelphia Fire Department truck in North Philly, police say

fire department truck crash

Sponsored

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Children's Health

Infectious diseases spike when kids return to school − here's what you can do about it

School Illness Prevention

Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds reveals why Rob McElhenney was cut from 'Deadpool'

Rob McElhenney Deadpool

Eagles

Jahan Dotson discusses trade being a 'shock,' joining talent-filled Eagles team

Jahan Dotson Eagles Press Conference

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

museum american revolution labor day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved