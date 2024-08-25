More News:

August 25, 2024

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Philadelphia Fire Department truck in North Philly, police say

The car allegedly cut in front of the truck, which was on its way to an assignment, authorities say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Car Crashes
fire department truck crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A car crashed into a Philadelphia Fire Department ladder truck on Saturday in North Philadelphia, police say. The passenger of the car is dead and the driver is in critical condition, authorities say.

One person is dead and another person is injured after a car crashed into a Philadelphia Fire Department ladder truck in North Philadelphia on Saturday, police say.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Lehigh and West Sedgley avenues, NBC10 reported. The firetruck was traveling westbound along West Lehigh Avenue on the way to an assignment, when a car traveling north on West Sedgley Avenue allegedly cut in front of the truck, causing the two vehicles to crash, authorities say.

MORE: Man killed, 9-year-old boy injured in North Philly shooting, police say

The car then struck an unoccupied parked car, 6ABC reported. A 23-year-old passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, where she died just before 1 p.m., police say. 

The driver of the car, a man in his late twenties, was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, officials say. 

The crash is under investigation by Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division. The victim's identity has not yet been revealed, and there is no word on whether charges will be filed in the case.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Car Crashes Philadelphia Philadelphia Fire Department North Philadelphia Fire Truck Fire Department

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Belmar police release bodycam video from arrest of surfer

Belmar Police bodycam

Sponsored

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search

Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

Men's Health

The components of a healthy lifestyle go beyond diet and exercise

Bicycling Philly Exercise

Music

Sabrina Carpenter unveils gory, outrageous music video for 'Taste'

Sabrina Carpenter

Sixers

Sixers offseason rewind: Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey enter in 2020 as team undergoes massive changes

Doc Rivers 8.21.24

Food & Drink

Wicked Gluten Free Expo will serve up samples of bread, pretzels and pizza next month in Oaks

Wicked Gluten Free Expo

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved