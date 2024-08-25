1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Philadelphia Fire Department truck in North Philly, police say

One person is dead and another person is injured after a car crashed into a Philadelphia Fire Department ladder truck in North Philadelphia on Saturday, police say.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Lehigh and West Sedgley avenues, NBC10 reported. The firetruck was traveling westbound along West Lehigh Avenue on the way to an assignment, when a car traveling north on West Sedgley Avenue allegedly cut in front of the truck, causing the two vehicles to crash, authorities say.

The car then struck an unoccupied parked car, 6ABC reported. A 23-year-old passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, where she died just before 1 p.m., police say.

The driver of the car, a man in his late twenties, was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, officials say.

The crash is under investigation by Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division. The victim's identity has not yet been revealed, and there is no word on whether charges will be filed in the case.

