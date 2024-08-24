More News:

August 24, 2024

Man killed, 9-year-old boy injured in North Philly shooting, police say

An adult male took cover in a car after at least two shooters opened fire at him, leading to a child in the car being shot in the leg.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
North Philly shootings Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 33-year-old man was killed after being shot by at least two gunmen. As the gunmen opened fire, the man went into a nearby car for cover, leading to a 9-year-old boy inside the car being shot and injured.

A 33-year-old man is dead and a 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting in North Philly Friday night.

The shooting took place around 6:19 p.m. at the 600 block of North 12th Street. Police told FOX29 that the 33-year-old man was in the street, speaking to someone in a parked car when at least two shooters pulled up in a black Jeep Cherokee and began firing shots at the man.

MORE: Belmar police release bodycam video from arrest of surfer amid backlash

Seeking cover, the man went inside a nearby car that was running. The car contained a mother, stepfather and two children. Police told CBS Philadelphia that it is unclear if the man knew the family in the car.

According to authorities, the man was shot multiple times and a 9-year-old boy in the car was shot in the right leg. The man ran out of the car into a nearby home.

Police have not stated the whereabouts of the shooters and have not commented on their motives, only that the car took a lot of gunfire. The 33-year-old man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead. The 9-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators are speaking to witnesses and looking at surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier on Friday in North Philly, another shooting left a 25-year-old man dead. The shooting occurred around 3:34 p.m. on the 5500 block of North 6th Street. The man, identified as rapper Abdul Vicks by 6ABC, was shot multiple times in the chest and right hand. A private vehicle took Vicks to Jefferson Einstein Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and police urge anyone with information about the shootings to call the police department's Homicide Unit at (215) 686-3334 or Philly Police's tipline at (215) 686-8477.

