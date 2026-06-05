Plants, medicine and daily life in colonial Philadelphia are the focus of a June 10 Mütter Museum event

People interested in gardening and local history can learn how Philadelphians used plants hundreds of years ago during a special event next week at the Mütter Museum.

The Colonial Garden Consortium will host a "Meet & Geek" program on Wednesday, June 10, focused on the role plants played in Philadelphia during the colonial and early American eras.

The consortium includes several historic sites across the city that have partnered on programming connected to America's 250th anniversary. Participating organizations include Bartram's Garden, The Woodlands, Fort Mifflin, Powel House, Pennsylvania Hospital, The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Wyck Historic House and Grumblethorpe.

Speakers will discuss the many ways plants were used in colonial Philadelphia, and attendees will be able to view artifacts from the participating sitees.

The lecture begins at 6:15 p.m. Afterward, attendees can browse collections and learn more about the consortium's work.

The event runs from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20, and advance registration is required.

Wednesday, June 10 | 6-7:30 p.m.

Mütter Museum

19 S 22nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tickets: $20

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