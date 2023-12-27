A film producer from Chester County hopes to make prescreenings at the Colonial Theatre an annual tradition

For the second year in a row, Phoenixville film buffs will get a prescreening of a soon-to-be-released film, courtesy of Chester Springs-native Grady Craig.

Craig and BondIt Media Capital executive produced and financed the upcoming film "Scrambled," starring Leah McKendrick, who also wrote and directed the movie. In an homage to his roots, Craig will screen the film Wednesday night at the Colonial Theatre before it officially opens in theaters next year.

"For me, (the people of Chester County) were the natural beneficiaries for hosting something like this to give back to the communities that helped set me on my path and my career journey. (They were) so supportive when I was growing up," Craig said.

"Scrambled," which is rated R, is about a 34-year-old named Nellie Robinson who decides to freeze her eggs following a breakup. It stars McKendrick, Clancy Brown, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Adam Rodriguez and Laura Cerón. The film was nominated for Best Narrative Feature at South by Southwest and officially hits theaters Feb. 2.

Last year, Craig hosted a showing of "Dig," another film he worked on, at the Colonial Theatre. After selling out last year, the theater opted to be an official partner for the "Scrambled" event, Craig said.

"It's bigger shoes to fill this year, for sure, but I'm super grateful that they believe in me and believe in the film to this degree," Craig said.

Craig is a Chester Springs native who locals might know from a landscaping company, Eaglestone Landscaping and Lawn Care, he created and sold before moving to Los Angeles and joining BondIt Media Capital as its first employee. He's now the vice president of business development for the film, TV and media financing firm. BondIt has produced films and shows like Brittany Snow's "Parachute," Anna Kendrick's "Woman of the Hour" and "Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday, Dec. 27 prescreening. Craig said Phoenixville's mayor, Peter Urscheler, will be in attendance. The event supports both Hobart's Run, a community revitalization nonprofit, and the Colonial Theatre.

So long as his production pipeline stays full, Craig said he hopes to make prescreenings at the Colonial Theatre an annual event to bring Chester County residents together in their own backyard.

"It's just a great way for the community to come together — socially is one thing, but also investing back into cool content creation like this, as well as the charities around it," Craig said.



Watch the trailer for "Scrambled" below.