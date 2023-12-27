More Culture:

December 27, 2023

A film producer from Chester County hopes to make prescreenings at the Colonial Theatre an annual tradition

'Scrambled' hits theaters in February, but Grady Craig will share the movie with a Phoenixville audience early. He did the same thing last year with 'Dig'

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Films Movie Theater
Grady Craig Colonial Theater. Courtesy/Grady Craig

Grady Craig, seen above standing outside the Colonial Theatre, will screen his upcoming film 'Scrambled' at the venue on Dec. 27.

For the second year in a row, Phoenixville film buffs will get a prescreening of a soon-to-be-released film, courtesy of Chester Springs-native Grady Craig.

Craig and BondIt Media Capital executive produced and financed the upcoming film "Scrambled," starring Leah McKendrick, who also wrote and directed the movie. In an homage to his roots, Craig will screen the film Wednesday night at the Colonial Theatre before it officially opens in theaters next year.

"For me, (the people of Chester County) were the natural beneficiaries for hosting something like this to give back to the communities that helped set me on my path and my career journey. (They were) so supportive when I was growing up," Craig said. 

"Scrambled," which is rated R, is about a 34-year-old named Nellie Robinson who decides to freeze her eggs following a breakup. It stars McKendrick, Clancy Brown, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Adam Rodriguez and Laura Cerón. The film was nominated for Best Narrative Feature at South by Southwest and officially hits theaters Feb. 2.

Last year, Craig hosted a showing of "Dig," another film he worked on, at the Colonial Theatre. After selling out last year, the theater opted to be an official partner for the "Scrambled" event, Craig said.

"It's bigger shoes to fill this year, for sure, but I'm super grateful that they believe in me and believe in the film to this degree," Craig said. 

Craig is a Chester Springs native who locals might know from a landscaping company, Eaglestone Landscaping and Lawn Care, he created and sold before moving to Los Angeles and joining BondIt Media Capital as its first employee. He's now the vice president of business development for the film, TV and media financing firm. BondIt has produced films and shows like Brittany Snow's "Parachute," Anna Kendrick's "Woman of the Hour" and "Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes." 

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday, Dec. 27 prescreening. Craig said Phoenixville's mayor, Peter Urscheler, will be in attendance. The event supports both Hobart's Run, a community revitalization nonprofit, and the Colonial Theatre. 

So long as his production pipeline stays full, Craig said he hopes to make prescreenings at the Colonial Theatre an annual event to bring Chester County residents together in their own backyard. 

"It's just a great way for the community to come together — socially is one thing, but also investing back into cool content creation like this, as well as the charities around it," Craig said. 

Watch the trailer for "Scrambled" below. 


MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Films Movie Theater Phoenixville Movies Film Screening

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest

Just In

Must Read

Government

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker names Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel as city's next managing director
Parker Thiel Philly

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Health News

City warns of possible measles exposure after case confirmed in Center City office building
Measles exposure Center City

Holiday

There are many places to recycle Christmas trees in Philadelphia, including the Philly Goat Project
Recycle Christmas Philly

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Family-Friendly

American Revolution museum to offer winter-themed activities for kids between Christmas and New Year's
American Revolution Winter

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved