Year in review: Our writers' favorite movies from 2023

It's been an eventful year for film, and that might be putting it mildly.

There were numerous high-profile releases across the board, new heights reached in animation with titles like "Across the Spider-Verse," a months-long writers and actors strike of which the effects will carry over well into 2024, and of course, the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon.

And in any year like this, that always leaves a lot to discuss and a lot to pick from.

So without further ado, here are some of the PhillyVoice team's favorites from 2023...