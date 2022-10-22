More Sports:

October 22, 2022

Commanders QB Carson Wentz will not play Week 10 against the Eagles

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092722CarsonWentz Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Commanders QB Carson Wentz

When the Washington Commanders play the Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field, Carson Wentz will not take the field. The Commanders announced on Saturday that they are placing Wentz on injured reserve. 

When placed on injured reserve, players are required to miss four games. The Commanders' next four games are as follows:

  1. Week 7: Packers
  2. Week 8: At Colts
  3. Week 9: Vikings
  4. Week 10: At Eagles

Of course, the Eagles pummeled Wentz Week 3 in Washington, when they sacked him nine times. 

That was sort of the "revenge game" between Wentz and the Eagles, though it would have been fun to see Wentz play again in Philadelphia. The Colts will be deprived of any opportunity to play against Wentz this season.

Taylor Heinicke will take over as the Commanders' starting quarterback Week 7 against Green Bay.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Carson Wentz

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

During Kensington drug bust, police seize ATVs and animals used for fighting
Kensington Drug Bust Animals

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Women's Health

Hair straighteners may increase the risk of uterine cancer, study finds
Hair straighteners cancer risk

Eagles

Mailbag: What could the Eagles' pick from the Saints fetch in a 'trade out' scenario if it lands in the top five?
031422HowieRoseman

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with 7 bonus tracks after 'Midnights' album debuts
Taylor Swift Midnights

Entertainment

Get your fill of laughs with Side Stage Comedy next week at Punch Line Philly
Side Stage Comedy Punch Line Philly Jordan Jensen

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved