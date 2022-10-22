Commanders QB Carson Wentz will not play Week 10 against the Eagles

October 22, 2022
When the Washington Commanders play the Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field, Carson Wentz will not take the field. The Commanders announced on Saturday that they are placing Wentz on injured reserve.
We’ve placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/Injured List— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2022
When placed on injured reserve, players are required to miss four games. The Commanders' next four games are as follows:
Of course, the Eagles pummeled Wentz Week 3 in Washington, when they sacked him nine times.
That was sort of the "revenge game" between Wentz and the Eagles, though it would have been fun to see Wentz play again in Philadelphia. The Colts will be deprived of any opportunity to play against Wentz this season.
Taylor Heinicke will take over as the Commanders' starting quarterback Week 7 against Green Bay.
