Restoration of former commuter train line between Reading and Philadelphia takes step forward

Leaders in Chester County recently joined those in Berks and Montgomery counties to establish a transportation authority that will oversee plans to restore a defunct passenger train line in the suburbs that once connected Philadelphia and Reading.

It will be called the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority. It's creation does not guarantee that the project will happen, but the boards of commissioners in each county are hopeful that the creation of the rail authority, combined with federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will make the passenger line a reality.

There has not been passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia since 1981. Though that train line had served residents since the mid-1800s, a combination of financial struggles amid SEPTA's plan to electrify its rail service resulted in the transportation authority stopping its Regional Rail line at Norristown, Montgomery County.

Previous efforts to restore the service have been popular, but none have progressed as far as the current attempt with the creation of the SRPRA, which has nine members from Berks, Montgomery, and Chester counties. These include commissioners representing all three counties, members of the planning commissions in Chester and Montgomery counties, Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler, Reading Mayor Eddie Moran and some others.