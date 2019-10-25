Connor Barwin, Yards team up for new limited edition Make the World Better IPA

Connor Barwin announced his retirement from football earlier this fall, but the former Eagles Pro Bowler isn't just lolling around these days.

Barwin and Yards Brewing Company are teaming up for a new, limited-edition beer called the Make the World Better IPA as part of the brewery's First Draft small batch series. The beer will be available starting Nov. 1, with a special launch party at the Yards taproom in Northern Liberties.

The beer itself, which obviously takes its name from Barwin's Make the World Better Foundation, is a 7.0% IPA brewed with Simcoe hops and local spruce tips, according to Yards, with an "appealing, soft citrus flavor". That sounds pretty solid.

A portion of the proceeds from the MTWB IPA will go towards the organization's playground revitalization projects around Philadelphia, according to Yards.

"Yards shares MTWB’s commitment to supporting the good people and organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area who strive to make their backyard a better place to live and work," the company said in a release. "We believe it’s all about working hard, having fun, and giving back."

Also, the can is cool:

After the Nov. 1 launch party, the beer will be available at dozens of locations around the city and in the surrounding areas. You can find a full list of the locations here.

Select four-packs of the beer will have special Golden Tickets that allow five lucky recipients to attend an exclusive football-centric watch party at the Yards brewery on Dec. 15. Barwin will be in attendance; that Sunday, the Eagles play Washington on the road.

And if you're interested in heading to the launch party, Lyft is offering 25% off trips to or from the event for the first 150 rides of the evening.

