Spataro's bringing corn dog cheesesteak hybrid to Reading Terminal Market for this month only

Those visiting the Reading Terminal Market this month won't need to choose between a corn dog from Fox & Son Fair Foods or a cheesesteak from Spataro's.



The two restaurants have joined forces to create a limited edition sandwich that will be a hybrid between a corn dog and a cheesesteak. The "corn dog cheesesteak" will only be available at Spataro's starting Wednesday and through the end of the month.

Customers can get one of Fox's whole fried corn dogs – with stick still intact – encased within a Spataro's cheesesteak with sauteed onions, melted Cooper Sharp American cheese and a drizzle of mustard and ketchup for $15.

"I wanted to have some fun and combine the two iconic foods for something I’ve never tried nor seen anywhere," said Alex Spataro, the third-generation owner of the 75-year-old cheesesteak destination. "From our initial tasting, people seem to love it."

He's friends with Rebecca Foxman, who started Fox with her business partner Kevin Kwan.

"We want customers to enjoy how great it tastes and the interactive part of pulling the corn dog stick out before biting in," Foxman said.

While Spataro noted that the novelty item is "certainly an indulgence," he added that this is "a really good time of year for a big, hot comfort food … like this."

The limited edition menu item was created in honor of Fox's fifth anniversary, which is on Monday, Feb. 7.

On that day, the restaurant will be giving away a $500 Reading Terminal Market gift card through a contest featured on their Instagram page. A winner will be drawn randomly.

To enter the contest you must follow Fox, Spataro's and Reading Terminal Market on Instagram. Then you need to like Fox's post and share it to your story and tag at least one friend. Finally, you sign up for Fox's newsletter through the link in their bio.

In addition to the traditional corndogs, Fox's menu includes "fancy" corndogs with toppings like chorizo, house-made queso and cilantro lime sour cream. There are also sides and desserts from the fryer like cheese curds, fried broccoli bites and funnel cakes.

Reading Terminal Market requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry in accordance with the city's mandate. Guests must also wear a mask at all times while not actively drinking or eating.