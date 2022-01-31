6ABC Philadelphia’s 24/7 streaming channel available nationwide, features original segments and programs

Local news viewers will need neither a cable subscription nor be present in the Philadelphia region to tune into 6ABC's live newscasts.

The local station rolled out a new, 24/7 live streaming channel on Monday that is now available for free nationwide through 6ABC's website, mobile and connected TV apps. The around-the-clock channel will feature Action News broadcasts, breaking news, weather, live events and other original content.

The channel is headlined by a new, hour-long newscast that will begin streaming weekdays at 7 a.m. The streaming-only newscast will include a segment called "The Rush," which will be anchored by 6ABC's Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards and meteorologist Karen Rogers. The broadcast will also feature a segment called "Brighter News" that will highlight the upcoming day's feel-good stories.

The 24/7 streaming channel will also offer viewers a number of other programs and documentaries. Among those available to viewers will be "No Good Deed," which examined the infamous $400,000 GoFundMe scam that started in Philadelphia.

6ABC's new streaming channel can be watched for free anywhere at anytime on the station's website, as well as through its mobile and connected TV apps. The station's live newscasts can also be streamed through the mobile apps of other local ABC stations, ABC Owned Television Stations President Chad Matthews said in a statement.

6ABC Philadelphia's mobile app is available to download for free through the iTunes and Google Play stores. The local news station's connected TV app is available to download for free on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

No login is required to access the app. The app can be found by searching "6ABC Philadelphia" on one's streaming device or speaking into one's TV remote. The local station's 24/7 streaming channel will immediately appear upon opening the app.

Philadelphia was one of eight local ABC television markets to unveil new, 24/7 streaming channels Monday. The others were New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno. 6ABC has already been available on several live TV streaming packages.

The rollout of 6ABC's new streaming channel comes in the wake of NBC10 starting its own free 24/7 nationwide digital channel on Peacock earlier this month. NBC10 already airs daily, streaming-only newscasts through its Roku and Apple TV apps.