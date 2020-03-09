New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for president

Sen. Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, becoming the latest former Democratic presidential candidate to support the former vice president.

The New Jersey senator, who suspended his own campaign in January, announced the endorsement via Twitter.

"The answer to hatred and division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose," Booker tweeted. "@JoeBiden won't only win — he'll show there's more that unites us than divides us. He'll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle or our most pressing challenges. That's why I'm proud to endorse Joe."

