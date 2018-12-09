Sen. Cory Booker makes weekend visit to New Hampshire, teasing 2020 presidential campaign

New Jersey Democrat Sen. Cory Booker made a two-day visit to New Hampshire this weekend in what could be a practice-run for his presidential campaign for 2020.

Booker headlined the jam-packed New Hampshire Democratic Party’s post-midterm victory celebration, the Associated Press reported.

Experts are speculating Booker's trip to New Hampshire could be a preview of what the senator's presidential campaign could be, if he would run in 2020. Just this week Booker said he would take the holidays to mull over whether or not he would make the leap and begin his campaign.

In his speech this weekend, Booker didn't mention any plans for a presidential run, but did say making the visit makes “me feel a lot more centered, a lot more grounded, and a lot more confident in making decisions going forward," he said during the speech.

"I really need to sit down, take a deep breath, and really focus on my sense of purpose," he said.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.