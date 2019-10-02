More Health:

October 02, 2019

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls

A group of women document their cosmetic procedures on social media for the benefit of prospective patients

By Chaseedaw Giles, Kaiser Health News
Health Stories Cosmetic Surgery
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery Lydia Zuraw/Kaiser Health News

The cosmetic surgery patients who document their body-sculpting journeys on Instagram call themselves 'dolls.'

They call themselves dolls. These are cosmetic surgery patients who document their desires and results on Instagram, but only, most say, for other patients or prospective clients. They use names and hashtags that connect the work to their provider. So, for example, KathySmithDoll would be a woman who underwent surgery with a Dr. Kathy Smith.

In an era of patient empowerment, these pages — they’re called “Sx pages,” with “Sx” mimicking the prescriptive “Rx” — form a just-out-of-sight Instagram community. They serve as a cosmetic surgery shopping guide, a best-practices education system, and can also sound the alarm about bad experiences with practitioners. Some presurgery doll pages are more like inspiration pages or mood boards, collecting images of desired shapes.

RELATED STORY: Cosmetic surgery varies by region – but does Philly have a 'look'?

That way, “other girls doing research can find someone with a similar build to theirs and follow their journey for a glimpse at what they might look like if they got similar procedures,” said Tai Hall, a massage therapist in Maryland. On her Instagram page, she showcases before-and-after body-contouring results; in her Facebook group, she teaches postoperative self-massage and how people can best take care of themselves while healing.

These Instagram pages, she said, “are really big deals.”

The Sx Instagram pages are private and anonymous, to some extent, and follow strict rules to stay that way, particularly since many feature nudity. (As a social media practice, Sx pages are fairly similar to teenager’s private “finsta” friends-only accounts. They are, similarly, unverified and what they report is unverifiable.) Many of the bios on these pages indicate they won’t allow access to men.

Each Instagram page bio often unveils elaborate details, often including height and weight. The patient — the doll — will list surgery dates and tag her surgeon, recovery house, any post-op care specialists or private nurses, and her post-op massage therapist.

Recovery houses, surgery providers and massage therapists also use the hashtags to promote their services. Some of these are flooded with ads or spam. Some are used by practitioners for education about surgery.

THE SURGERY AGE 

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries were performed in the United States in 2018. Breast augmentation and liposuction accounted for about a third of those.

And the number of “cosmetic minimally invasive procedures” — Botox, laser hair removal, soft tissue fillers and more — has grown rapidly in the United States. There were fewer than 5 million procedures in 2000. In 2018, there were nearly 16 million. (Almost half of those procedures are Botox treatments.)

Cosmetic procedures are also becoming more popular among people of color. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports that cosmetic augmentation, like liposuctions and buttocks lifts, increased 56% among African Americans from 2005 to 2013, and is still rising.

Instagram dolls and cosmetic surgeryScreenshot/Kaiser Health News

The bios for 'Sx pages' on Instagram often include elaborate details like height and weight and surgery dates, and tag surgeons, post-op care specialists or private nurses and other health providers. (Note: this screenshot has been edited in Photoshop to redact identifiable information.)


As the number of savvy customers grows, doll pages provide a useful glimpse into the less glamorous side of before and after — the details that people like to overlook, like bruising, drainage and the often painfully long process of healing after significant surgeries.

Patients become online advertisements for their surgeons. Surgeons develop a reputation on social media for being the best at certain procedures, for delivering a desired look, or for working with certain ethnic groups and body types.

“They’ll cry and upload videos of pain and success and their struggles, or whatever they’re going through, and their surgery sisters help uplift them,” Hall said.

And there is a lot to talk about, from surgeons to procedures to recovery houses to advice on how to travel with the least hassle from airport security or airline staff when patients are clad in fajas — a kind of post-op girdle — or other foam paddings.

HOW WE SHOP FOR SURGEONS NOW 

Sx pages can be an effective patient empowerment tool if done honestly and fairly, said Dr. Alan Matarasso, a plastic surgeon in New York and the president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

“It makes sense because this is a small group of people,” he said. “Not a lot of doctors do Brazilian butt lifts, but patients need to realize that they are not rating a restaurant.”

Matarasso encourages prospective patients who rely on Sx pages to research and prepare in other ways as well.

“The standards have to be even greater than if you had a sick gallbladder, because you don’t have to do this,” he said. “This is not like vetting a hotel room. You have to be careful.”

Secret Instagram DollsScreenshot/Kaiser Health News

'Sx pages' on Instagram are private and anonymous, to some extent, and follow strict rules to stay that way, particularly since many feature nudity. (Note: This screenshot has been edited in Adobe to redact identifiable information.)


Matarasso recommends that prospective patients ask to see the surgeon’s best results and worst results, or a random case — say, the 37th case they did that year. He suggests that prospective clients visit the American Board of Plastic Surgery websites to do research and that patients query the licensing state and find out what, if any, violations a surgeon may have had. Patients can ask board-certified surgeons their specialty and whether they are certified in it.

Hall, the massage therapist, warned that patients may see women who heal faster or achieve different results than they might. As is often the case on Instagram, people tend to post fewer of their struggles and more of their highlight reels.

PATIENTS TAKING CARE OF PATIENTS

Sx pages might be even more valuable for patients who plan to travel internationally for their surgery. Many people in the United States do this to save money. Doll pages serve to warn prospective patients about problems that surgeons and hospitals don’t disclose.

After surgery, especially if extensive travel is needed, patients may recuperate at recovery houses for a few days. Procedures like fat transfer to the buttocks leave patients unable to move around or sit; doctors may install drains to help remove fluid after surgery.

In a recovery house, a caretaker can tend to their incisions, help with bathing, food, pain medications and even perform regular post-op massages.

In May, the mother of an Instagram model named Yatnaa Rivera died during a procedure in the Dominican Republic. Rivera took to Instagram to ask for help and to warn others. The doctor who performed the operation, Hector Cabral, had been fined for operating in the United States without a license. He is linked to several deaths and is still practicing. (Cabral did not respond to inquiries via social media; his office answered calls but said he was on vacation.)

Instagram accounts tagged into his doll hashtag (#CabralDoll) to spread the message.

Every day women are bombarded with images of beauty. With filters and editing apps, and the army of social media influencers who receive money or free cosmetic services in exchange for their Instagram posts, it’s often hard to know what’s real. Authentic depictions of what cosmetic surgery entails can be a reality check on what is attainable with cosmetic surgery.

In May, the American College of Surgeons released voluntary ethical guidelines for social media by surgeons. Many of them address patient privacy, but they also advise practitioners to provide trustworthy medical advice and to be cautious around these “powerful educational tools.” Even so, now a real-time, crowdsourced system allows patients to cut through the surgeons’ marketing and advertising efforts.

Chaseedaw Giles, Kaiser Health News

Read more Health Stories Cosmetic Surgery United States Kaiser Health News Social Media Instagram

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jets: 5 matchups to watch
100219LukeFalk

Business

Amazon 'moving ahead' with plans for a grocery store in Philadelphia
Amazon

Healthy Eating

Eating less red meat isn't necessarily healthier, controversial study finds
Red Meat Guidelines

Sixers

Training camp notes: Sixers open camp with spirited practice
111218-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Yuengling and Hershey create limited-edition chocolate porter
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter beer

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved