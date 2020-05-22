More Culture:

May 22, 2020

Philadelphia arts groups can apply for emergency grant funding from COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL

Applications are now open and will close June 5 for midsize organizations

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts COVID-19
fund arts programs coronavirus Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The proposed budget for next year may end arts grants and eliminate the city's office of arts and culture. Arts organizations can apply to receive emergency funding from the COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL fund. Pictured above is BalletX, one of the 2020 art and culture grant recipients.

Although the future for many of the city's local arts groups appears uncertain, the COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL Fund may provide some financial relief through grants for organizations in Philadelphia's arts and culture sector. 

Mayor Jim Kenney proposed massive spending cuts in the recently unveiled 2021 budget plan for Philadelphia in order to remedy a $649 million-dollar city deficit caused by coronavirus.

Kenney's proposal eliminates the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. It's a $4 million cut in funding for hundreds of local cultural groups. The budget will also reduce the city’s funding toward the Mural Arts Program and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL may be able to ease the burden weighing on some of these organizations. A total of $4.3 million has been raised for the emergency relief program. Funding is specifically designated for groups "whose operations have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," a release from the fund states.

More than 26 groups and 300 individuals donated since the fund launched on April 20. Now, the program's application is open for groups to apply to receive funding.

Grants of $5,000 to $45,000 will be awarded to applicants in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. Midsize organizations seeking to apply should have an annual budget between $250,000 to $15 million.

The deadline to apply for funding is Friday, June 5, at 5 p.m. Submit an application, donate or learn more about other fundraising opportunities for arts organizations in Philadelphia through the COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL website.

There also was a prior application portal for small organizations and individuals with budgets up to $250,000 which is now closed.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts COVID-19 Philadelphia Budget Arts & Culture Funding

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles eyeing trio of running backs, plan on adding veteran in 'near future'
Devonta-Freeman_052120_usat

Protests

Camden County gym ordered to close by New Jersey health officials
Atilis Gym Bellmawr

Prevention

Face masks will be crucial when Philly begins reopening, health commish says
Face Masks Philly

Eagles

Eagles 2019 dropped passes tally, with analysis
052120AlshonJeffery

Photography

Drexel student's photograph makes cover of TIME's 'Generation Pandemic' issue
TIME cover by Drexel grad

Food & Drink

Memorial Day 2020: Philly restaurants offering cookout favorites
Memorial Day food & drink

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved