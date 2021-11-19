More Health:

November 19, 2021

FDA authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Anyone age 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago will become eligible

By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
All adults who have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can get booster shots if they completed their initial vaccine regimens at least six months ago, according to the FDA.

All U.S. adults will become eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots if enough time has passed since they received their last doses.

People who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can get booster shots if they completed their initial vaccine regimens at least six months ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized FridayThose who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine already were eligible for a booster shot two months after the initial dose.   

The expanded eligibility requirements will help "provide continued protection against COVID-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death," acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said.

If the U.S. Center for Disease Control endorses the FDA's decision, boosters could become available for many Americans as early as this weekend. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency would expedite its review once the FDA provided the necessary data.

The FDA's evaluation found that immune responses were boosted among 149 recipients of the Moderna booster and 200 recipients of the Pfizer booster in comparison to fully vaccinated adults who hadn't received a booster.

Additionally, the FDA has evaluated months of real-world data and concluded that the benefits of a booster outweigh the risk of heart inflammation, a rare but serious side effect of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The FDA's authorization follows months of debate about who should be eligible for a booster. 

Though President Joe Biden promised all adults a booster over the summer and the FDA has been studying this for months, many scientists and public health officials believe the data on boosters is too sparse to prove they are necessary and safe.

Previously, people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines only were eligible for booster shots if they were age 65 or older, immunocompromised, had underlying medical conditions or lived or worked in a setting that placed them at high risk of catching the coronavirus. 

Making boosters available to adults more broadly will help eliminate the significant confusion that's arisen over who is eligible for a booster, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

