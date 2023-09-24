More Sports:

September 24, 2023

Cowboys lost to the Cardinals; oh and the Giants and Commanders lost, too

The entire NFC East (except the Eagles) had a bad day Sunday.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092323DakPrescott2 Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

If Dak Prescott put his left hand down, he'd be showing what he and the Cowboys took today.

The New York Giants, the Washington Commanders, and the Dallas Cowboys all lost their games Week 3.

The Giants lost to the 49ers. No surprise there.

The Commanders lost to the Bills. No surprise there.

The Cowboys, who were favored by 11.5 points, lost to... Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals?!? Former Eagle Kyzir White provided the nail in the coffin with a red zone interception of Dak Prescott.

That leaves the Philadelphia Eagles, who play Monday night against the Buccaneers, in first place in the NFC East.

 NFC EastRecord GB 
 Eagles2-0 
 Commanders2-1 0.5 
 Cowboys2-1 0.5 
 Giants1-2 1.5 


A loss to the Cardinals, widely regarded as the worst team in the NFL, is an awful result for a Cowboys team that was beginning to get hyped as Super Bowl contenders after impressive wins the first two weeks of the season. Here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:

Common Opponent Eagles Cowboys Commanders Giants 
49ers    Loss 
Cardinals  Loss Win Win 
 Rams    
 Seahawks    
 Bills  Loss  
 Dolphins    
 Jets Win   
 PatriotsWin    

