Cowboys lost to the Cardinals; oh and the Giants and Commanders lost, too

September 24, 2023
The New York Giants, the Washington Commanders, and the Dallas Cowboys all lost their games Week 3.
The Giants lost to the 49ers. No surprise there.
The Commanders lost to the Bills. No surprise there.
The Cowboys, who were favored by 11.5 points, lost to... Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals?!? Former Eagle Kyzir White provided the nail in the coffin with a red zone interception of Dak Prescott.
THE CARDINALS PICK IT OFF IN THE RED ZONE 🚨— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023
|NFC East
|Record
|GB
|Eagles
|2-0
|-
|Commanders
|2-1
|0.5
|Cowboys
|2-1
|0.5
|Giants
|1-2
|1.5
A loss to the Cardinals, widely regarded as the worst team in the NFL, is an awful result for a Cowboys team that was beginning to get hyped as Super Bowl contenders after impressive wins the first two weeks of the season. Here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:
|Common Opponent
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Commanders
|Giants
|49ers
|Loss
|Cardinals
|Loss
|Win
|Win
|Rams
|Seahawks
|Bills
|Loss
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Win
|Patriots
|Win
