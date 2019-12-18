Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a shoulder injury

In his Wednesday morning press conference, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealed that quarterback Dak Prescott has a right shoulder injury. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but Prescott is reportedly "not very functional at the moment," and will be limited in practice.

Prescott reportedly suffered the shoulder injury during the Cowboys' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He was already dealing with a sprained left (non-throwing) wrist, as well as an injured index finger on his right (throwing) hand.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Garrett did not believe the shoulder injury will affect Prescott's status for Sunday.

Back in 2013, with the Eagles and Cowboys playing a Week 17 game for the division title, Tony Romo was unexpectedly ruled out, and the Eagles beat backup Kyle Orton. I'll save you the Google search -- The Cowboys' backup quarterback is Cooper Rush, who has 3 career pass attempts, for 2 yards.

Obviously, this will be a situation worth monitoring throughout the week.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader