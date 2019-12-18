More Sports:

December 18, 2019

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a shoulder injury

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121819DakPrescott Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is banged up.

In his Wednesday morning press conference, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealed that quarterback Dak Prescott has a right shoulder injury. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but Prescott is reportedly "not very functional at the moment," and will be limited in practice.

Prescott reportedly suffered the shoulder injury during the Cowboys' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He was already dealing with a sprained left (non-throwing) wrist, as well as an injured index finger on his right (throwing) hand.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Garrett did not believe the shoulder injury will affect Prescott's status for Sunday.

Back in 2013, with the Eagles and Cowboys playing a Week 17 game for the division title, Tony Romo was unexpectedly ruled out, and the Eagles beat backup Kyle Orton. I'll save you the Google search -- The Cowboys' backup quarterback is Cooper Rush, who has 3 career pass attempts, for 2 yards.

Obviously, this will be a situation worth monitoring throughout the week.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dak Prescott

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Transportation

SEPTA plans Apple Pay, Google Pay rollout for mobile fares in 2020
Apple Pay SEPTA

Prevention

Weight loss may reduce breast cancer risk for post-menopausal women, study finds
Breast cancer risk lower weight loss

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Holiday

Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll
Longwood Gardens best botanical garden holiday lights

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved