Runners strip down to their underwear for the annual Cupid's Undie Run

Leave your pants at home if you sign up for the Cupid's Undie Run in Philadelphia this winter.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, participants will strip down to their underwear for the one-mile fun run. The event raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which aids individuals with the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis.

Runners will check in at World Cafe Live at noon and shake out their nerves by dancing and partying before the "brief" run outside at 2 p.m. After finishing the mile, runners will head back inside World Cafe Live for more mingling, music and drinks until 4 p.m.

Those interested in participating can register online for $40. Since 2010, the Cupid's Undie Run, which takes place in various cities across the country, has raised more than $18.9 million.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Noon to 4 p.m. | $40 per person

World Cafe Live

3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



