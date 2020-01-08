More Events:

January 08, 2020

Runners strip down to their underwear for the annual Cupid's Undie Run

Proceeds from the fun run go to the Children’s Tumor Foundation

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cupid's Undie Run Lee Hasselbach/Cupid's Undie Run

Cupid's Undie Run is a "brief" run outside, with a party before and after the revealing mile.

Leave your pants at home if you sign up for the Cupid's Undie Run in Philadelphia this winter.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, participants will strip down to their underwear for the one-mile fun run. The event raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which aids individuals with the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis.

Runners will check in at World Cafe Live at noon and shake out their nerves by dancing and partying before the "brief" run outside at 2 p.m. After finishing the mile, runners will head back inside World Cafe Live for more mingling, music and drinks until 4 p.m.

Those interested in participating can register online for $40. Since 2010, the Cupid's Undie Run, which takes place in various cities across the country, has raised more than $18.9 million.

Cupid's Undie Run

Saturday, Feb. 8
Noon to 4 p.m. | $40 per person
World Cafe Live
3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

