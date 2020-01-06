Kin Boutique in Philly offering free in-store yoga

The women's clothing store Kin Boutique is helping Philadelphians keep their 2020 fitness resolutions by offering free yoga on Saturday mornings.

On three dates this January, Zakti Body Architecture and Teranga Yoga instructor Ashley Law will lead a 45-minute class in the store.

Yoga will begin at 9:30 a.m., with check-in opening at 9 a.m. There will be 10 spots available for each class. To reserve a spot, email hello@shop-kin.com.

Participants should bring their own yoga mats. Also, anyone who takes the free classes will receive 20% off on all athleisure at the boutique.

Yoga will take place on the following dates:

• Saturday, Jan. 11

• Saturday, Jan. 18

• Saturday, Jan. 26

Free Yoga

Saturdays in January

9:30-10:15 a.m. | Free

Kin Boutique

1014 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.