January 06, 2020

Kin Boutique in Philly offering free in-store yoga

Stick to your New Year's resolution to get fit

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Free yoga at Kin Boutique in January Photo by Dane Wetton/on Unsplash

You can take a free yoga class at Kin Boutique this January.

The women's clothing store Kin Boutique is helping Philadelphians keep their 2020 fitness resolutions by offering free yoga on Saturday mornings.

On three dates this January, Zakti Body Architecture and Teranga Yoga instructor Ashley Law will lead a 45-minute class in the store.

RELATED: In one afternoon, sample different classes offered by Philly Dance Fitness

Yoga will begin at 9:30 a.m., with check-in opening at 9 a.m. There will be 10 spots available for each class. To reserve a spot, email hello@shop-kin.com. 

Participants should bring their own yoga mats. Also, anyone who takes the free classes will receive 20% off on all athleisure at the boutique.

Yoga will take place on the following dates:

• Saturday, Jan. 11
• Saturday, Jan. 18
• Saturday, Jan. 26 

Free Yoga

Saturdays in January
9:30-10:15 a.m. | Free
Kin Boutique
1014 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

