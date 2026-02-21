Daniel Jeremiah talks Eagles ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

On Thursday, former Philadelphia Eagles scout and current NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spent a couple hours answering questions from reporters about the 2026 NFL Draft. Some of those questions were about the Eagles.

Here's what Jeremiah said, and I'll throw in my two cents as well. Two quick notes:

1) Jeremiah was probably the only draft analyst out there who nailed the Eagles' selection of Jihaad Campbell last year. (Jeremiah was well aware that the Eagles do not draft first round linebackers, and he still projected one and got it right, which leads me to believe he knew something.)

2) There are usually like five or six Eagles questions on this annual conference call, but we didn't really show up this year. There were only two, plus one other Eagles-worthy mention when he was asked about another team. But, well, I sat through a two-hour call, and that time investment is not going to waste. 😂

Eagles questions

Dallas Goedert is a free agent, so I'm wondering about Kenyon Sadiq, and whether he compared to guys like 2025 first-round picks Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren and what the chances are that the Eagles take a tight end with their first pick.

Jeremiah: "I don't see them going in that direction.

"I think Sadiq is a talented player, but he's not in the same grade for me as Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren. He's just not as big. He's going to be around 6'3, 245 pounds. Those guys are just bigger guys. Sadiq is going to run like crazy, he's going to jump out of the gym, super dynamic, super explosive, someone who can take quick screens from the tight end position and do things with it, with the explosiveness and the ability to just run away from everybody. And then you'll see him on a lot of runaway routes, a lot of wheel routes. But I don't think he's as polished as either Loveland or Warren, in terms of running a full complement of routes that you want from the tight end position.

"And it's just not Howie Roseman's M.O. I look at where they are offensive line-wise. I know Lane Johnson is coming back, but that's something you're looking for in the future. You have to find that eventual replacement there. We'll see what happens in the offseason with Landon Dickerson as well. To me, offensive line for the Eagles seems more likely, and a place they could go. And then, you look at where they are with some of their other picks."

#JimmySays: The Colts list Warren at 6'6, 256. The Bears list Loveland at 6'6, 241. So Jeremiah is correct that they each will have three inches on Sadiq, if indeed he checks in at 6'3. I would counter the size argument, however, in noting that Brock Bowers checked in at the Combine a couple years ago at 6'3, 243, and he pretty quickly became a top 3 NFL tight end. (I'm certainly not saying Sadiq is as a good a prospect as Bowers was.)

But I think Jeremiah is correct that tight end is a position the Eagles are unlikely to address in the first round. The positional value just isn't there. I think one counter to that might be that they selected an off-ball linebacker last year, and that's fair. But I also think they changed how they value linebackers under Vic Fangio, after seeing in 2023 what two bad linebackers can do to a defense and in 2024 seeing what two good linebackers can do for a defense.

The Jets have four picks in the top 44. What they can do with their constant search for a quarterback?

Jeremiah: "I was thinking about them, and you're not going to take a quarterback at 2 or 16, in my opinion. If you want to take a flier at 33 or 44, I don't even love that, to be honest.

"I was looking at a couple of names. I would kick the tires — I don't know if they'd be available — for Frank Reich there I was thinking about Tanner McKee with the Eagles. Like, what would that cost? I was thinking about Davis Mills from the Texans. Those are a couple of guys that I'd be curious about taking a flier on for a year if you could trade a mid-round pick."

#JimmySays: McKee got some interest around the league last offseason. He has mostly played well whenever he has gotten opportunities, but he did not have a good performance in a Week 18 showcase game last season. If we're talking "mid-round pick," what does that look like? An early third-round pick? If so, I could the Eagles being tempted by that. I can't imagine the Eagles would be interested if it's any lower. Keep in mind that if they trade McKee, they have to use a high pick on a new QB2, or they'll have to pay good money to an established vet. Good veteran QB2s can cost up to like $10 million per season.

The Eagles have been really heavy on defense in the draft the last four years, and on offense they’ve paid big money to their established players, many of whom are getting older and showing signs of decline. So that’ll likely flip, in that they’ll have to pay the guys on defense and reload on offense through the draft. So I guess my question is, can you give a handful any players, any position on offense, who you think make particular sense to them in the first two days?

"I like big guys early for them. I don't think Olaivavega Ioane will be there, from Penn State. He'd be a heck of a pick if he somehow got down there to 23. The tackles who could be there are Monroe Freeling (Georgia), Blake Miller (Clemson), Kadyn Proctor from Alabama is an interesting one. All of those guys would give them some options along the offensive line with their first pick.

"If you go to their next pick, pick 54, you want to find a tight end. I've talked about Max Klare (Ohio State) could give them a young tight end. They've got pick 68, you want to find an offensive lineman you can develop and someone you can work with. There's a big ol' dude down at Texas A&M in Dametrious Crownover, who is almost 6'7, 331 pounds. He's got some work to do. He's a little bit raw, he got exposed a little bit by Reuben Bain (Miami), but he is a big, powerful guy who falls in that third round range, and they love big offensive linemen there.

"It could be a perfect scenario where you get Lane back for one more year, and you don't have to put Crownover on the field, but you get a chance to eventually have an answer there at right tackle. To me, I think big guys and the offensive line makes a lot of sense for Howie and Co."

#JimmySays: Jeremiah sees the Eagles going offensive line early and often, and I agree.



