More Culture:

November 30, 2018

Netflix cancels Marvel favorite, 'Daredevil'

Joins ranks of "Iron Fist" and "Luke Cage" in the scrapheap

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Netflix
Netflix cancels Marvel favorite, 'Daredevil' Netflix/Facebook

Netflix has announced that "Daredevil" will not return for a fourth season.

Netflix has said goodbye to Marvel, fan-favorite, "Daredevil." It was announced late Thursday night that the show's third season will be its last. 

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. 

This isn't the first Marvel cancellation - and, more than likely, it won't be the last. Netflix has been bidding adieu to Marvel series left and right. The streaming giant announced in October that both series, "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist" have been canceled and there would be no season three for either of them. (Despite the fact "Iron Fist" even ended on a cliffhanger.) The streaming giant also cut "The Defenders" from its repertoire this year.

Netflix, for now, will keep “Jessica Jones” and “Daredevil” offshoot, “The Punisher.” But are they safe? Theories swirl from the noted friction that exists between Disney and Netflix. Since Marvel is owned by Disney's ABC studios, Netflix has to pay licensing fees to the conglomerate. 

On top of this, Disney announced in September that two Marvel series were coming to their own streaming service, Disney +, including a series centered on Loki and one on the Scarlet Witch. Both Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Emily Olsen (Scarlet Witch) are expected to star in the series.  However, with Netflix so busy creating its own original content, pledging to air 700 original series in 2018 alone, perhaps the company is simply attempting to shift its vision.

Netflix said in a statement that the three seasons of "Daredevil" would be available on the streaming service "for years to come." The company also added: "The Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel." 

So, maybe it is possible to get a fourth season of "Daredevil" after all - just on a different streaming service. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Netflix Philadelphia Marvel

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Sixers' Elton Brand: 'Joel Embiid made me an NBA general manager'
113018_Elton-Brand_Usat

Food & Drink

Wawa enters the craft beer arena with 2SP Brewing collaboration
2SP Wawa coffee stout collab

Crime

Ocean Township man charged with killing brother's family, burning their estate to 'conceal' alleged crime
Paul J. Caneiro

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors surrounding the Phillies
1015_Phillies_Management_USAT

Weekend

Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more
Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park

Men's Health

Researchers are testing a new form of male birth control — and it's a gel
men-male-birth-control-pexels

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by