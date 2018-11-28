Meek Mill talks turning down an invite to the White House, and his Drake beef

Warning: this article contains explicit language.

Ahead of his fourth studio album, “Championships,” North Philly native Meek Mill chatted with Vulture about plenty of his extremely active 2018.

The most notable anecdote comes about halfway down the piece, when Vulture asks Mill about a report from May claiming he’d turned down an invitation to the White House, from President Donald Trump, to discuss prison reform legislation.

The report was true, and Mill told Vulture why he said no to Trump — in no uncertain terms:

“I already knew that he don’t give a fuck about me or my kind,” Mill said. “It was too much of a game, and I wasn’t trying to be used like a pawn.”

Mill said he talked with Kanye West about West’s eventual visit to the White House as well.

“I had phone calls with Kanye for hours,” Mill said. “He was trying to get me to go to things like that.”

Mill acknowledged he has taken on a more active role in speaking out in favor of politics he believes in — like when he gave Gov. Tom Wolf his stamp of approval — and politics he disagrees with since he was released from jail in the spring. He told Vulture it’s because he feels a responsibility now that so many eyes are watching him and his story.

“I’m young and black and trying to bring change to America,” he said. “I live with those types of fears.”

A separate Vulture interview touched on something less vital, but of equal interest to the public: Mill’s feud with Drake in 2015. Mill called out Drake for using ghostwriters that summer, launching a brief-but-decisive rap beef between the two.

"I was just out of control at that point in my life. Getting high and doing whatever I wanted how I wanted to do it. In front of the world, not behind the scenes," Mill said. "I don’t know his writing situation or how he really carried it. I just jumped out of anger and what I thought was the truth at the time."

Both interviews are worth your time. Championships is out Nov. 30 via Maybach Music Group and Atlantic Records.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.