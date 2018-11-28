More Culture:

November 28, 2018

Geno's Steaks is available for delivery for the first time ever

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Geno's Steaks

Geno's Steaks,1219 S 9th St.

For the first time, you can get Geno's Steaks without visiting the neon tourist trap in person.

Cheeseteaks and other food from famous 24/7 cheesesteak spot at Ninth and Passyunk will now be available for delivery through a new partnership with Uber Eats. You'll be able to find the shop in the Uber Eats app starting Wednesday, Nov. 28.

"You can still get Geno's Steaks 24/7 at our South Philly location, but we are excited that our customers can now enjoy our cheesesteaks without ever leaving their home with Uber Eats," Owner Geno Vento said in a statement.

The new option comes more than a year after Pat's King of Steaks, Geno's defacto rival, joined Uber Eats in August 2017. Pat's, once available on other online ordering platforms, decided to join the Uber service exclusively. It was the first Philly cheesesteak joint to join the app.

The online menu for ordering Geno's includes the obvious cheesesteak options, as well as roast pork, Italian hoagies, and anything else you'd expect to find at the physical restaurant. 

