More Culture:

November 22, 2018

Meek Mill shares two new songs, shouts out 'the whole city of Philadelphia' on Jimmy Fallon

He took "Oodles O'Noodles Babies" for a spin on the late night show

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Tonight Show
Meek Mill Fallon Thanksgiving Screenshot/The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Meek Mill on the Tonight Show.

Here at PhillyVoice, we’re thankful for good music on Thanksgiving, and Meek Mill decided to get into the holiday spirit Wednesday night when he made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Mill, ahead of his newest studio album “Championships,” performed a new song titled “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” which is sort of a funny song title but is actually a pretty introspective look at how he wound up where he is today.

Mill opens the song, which is backed by a laid-back sample, with this knockout quartet:

“Ain’t nobody to give me no hope/I hope my momma ain’t doin’ no coke/I used to wish that my daddy was living/I had a dream that I’d seen him with ghosts.”

So that’s where he’s at right now.

You can watch his performance, which includes a "shoutout to the whole city of Philadelphia," here:

Fans of Meek’s typical rat-a-tat delivery will be pleased to learn nothing’s changed after more than a year between releasing music. On both “Oodles O’Noodles” and the second track, “Uptown Vibes,” he’s still flying through his lines at his trademark register like there’s some invisible deadline.

The second track, Uptown Vibes, brings a little Latin influence into the picture, riding the “stars mix with Latin styles” wave as last year’s Justin Bieber smash-hit remix, Despacito, and Beyoncé’s remix of Mi Gente.

It’s a pretty satisfying three minutes of horn-tinged, chest-thumping rap that varies just enough from the usual radio fodder.

You can listen below:

“Championships” is out Nov. 30 via Maybach Music and Atlantic.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Tonight Show Philadelphia Meek Mill Jimmy Fallon Championships Live Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' trade for Golden Tate has aged horribly
112118GoldenTate

Holiday

A 27-foot, glowing present to light up Christmas Village at LOVE Park
Light up present at Christmas Village

Prevention

The CDC issues an E.coli outbreak warning for romaine lettuce (again)
romaine-lettuce-recall-pexels

Sixers

A definitive timeline of the Markelle Fultz saga in Philadelphia
112018_Markelle-Fultz_usat

Business

Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts will make $2.39 million this Thanksgiving
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Holiday

Elton John stars in tearjerker Christmas ad from John Lewis
Elton John

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.