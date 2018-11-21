Meek Mill gives fans access to 'Championships' with Puma, Foot Locker, Tidal partnerships

Meek Mill has announced partnership deals that will give fans access to his newest studio album "Championships" the moment it is released on Nov 30.

Mill is offering instant download codes for the new album on Tidal with the purchase of any Puma sneaker through Foot Locker. With the purchase fans also will receive six months access to the streaming service.

Starting Wednesday, fans who purchase a collectible booklet for $3.50 at any Foot Locker store nationwide will receive codes to stream "Championships," the North Philly rapper's first album since the released of "Wins & Losses" back in July 2017. Fans can also receive the booklet with the purchase of any Puma sneaker from Foot Locker online or in stores.

Here's where you can find a Foot Locker store near you.

On Tidal, it looks like there will be more exclusive content, too. Stuff like hand-curated playlists, chances to get tickets to future shows, and exclusive photo galleries. There will also be a #CRWN interview with Tidal's Director of Culture and Content Elliott Wilson available on Dec. 2.

Another way to get the streaming code is to buy Dream Chaser merch, which are the rapper's personal items like hoodies, shirts, and hats.

Mill was going to leave this album release as a surprise, but earlier this month he spilled the beans that it was coming within a few weeks. Fans have been speculating about "Championships" a lot, but the truth is, there's not a lot of information out right now. Rumor has it Cardi B will make a cameo with producer Bangladesh.

Mill will be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night and on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Nov. 28.

