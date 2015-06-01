Brian Dawkins recounts his Eagles career, its abrupt ending, and what the fans mean to him

Imagine it's 10 a.m. on a Sunday morning in October, one of those glorious fall days where the air is just crisp enough to cause the back of your throat to burn while running. You’re standing at the entrance to Lincoln Financial Field and in a few short hours, your team will take the field. You have your midnight green jersey on. And you're fired up.

It’s game day.

Now imagine that your first steps into the stadium are not through the concourse, but rather through the tunnel and directly onto the field, with 65,000 people cheering you on.

Because on this Sunday, you're not a fan. You're an Eagle.

How would you play? With everything — emotionally, physically, everything — you have, right? Of course you would.

This is at the core of what made Brian Dawkins so popular in Philadelphia. Not only did he understand the psyche of the Eagles fan unlike few who have ever worn the uniform, but he was also the physical and emotional embodiment of those fans and the city they represent.

"I played the game the way [the fans] would play it if they had a chance to strap on a uniform for one game,” Dawkins told PhillyVoice.com. “If for whatever reason, the Lord blessed them with the ability to go out and run, hit, jump, play fast, know the game plan, and they get to go out, one shot. You would not go out and be calm. You would not go out and hand the ball back to the ref.



"And that’s how I played every game. Because I loved it so much. And I didn’t care what anybody thought about it because I was blessed to play the game of football. And so I went out and played with emotion. I laughed, I cried, I danced, I partied after a sack, after a big hit, with my teammates. ... All that stuff."

As a player, Dawkins was Philly: smaller than some of his peers, but never doubting his place among them; emotional, but only because he cared so much; determined, tenacious and unafraid. And because of this, the retired 41-year-old has had a special relationship with the city that he never wanted to leave and still considers home.

That's why it's no surprise that Eagles fans overwhelmingly selected Dawkins as the greatest living Eagle.

A little over a month ago — shortly after the death of the legendary Chuck Bednarik — PhillyVoice.com put together the resumes of 10 candidates and left it up to our readers to decide the winner. Here's a look at the results:

*Top choice for "Other" was Randall Cunningham (1.3%). Second was Reggie White, meaning some people were either unsure of the purpose of this poll or are going to be very upset to learn that he passed away in 2004.

There are blowouts, and then there's this. Not only did Dawkins win, but he got 60 percent more votes than Donovan McNabb, who finished second, and more than double all the other candidates combined.



“That’s an absolute blessing," Dawkins said of being voted the greatest living Eagle. "It’s not something you set out to do when you first started playing the game. And I’m no different. It’s not something I set out to do. I just wanted to be my best and hopefully along the way I’ll be a good player and a good player for my teammates.



"I always think about things as much as I can from the shoes of myself when I was younger and, you know, to think that, out of all the players that have played the game of football for the Philadelphia Eagles, for the fans to see me as one of the best — if not the best — to do it is very humbling."

The Eagles' all-time leader in interceptions, Dawkins spent the first 13 years of his NFL career in Philadelphia after the team selected him in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft out of Clemson. During that time — the majority of which coincided with the careers of two other players on the above list, McNabb and Brian Westbrook — the team enjoyed one of its greatest periods: going to five NFC title games and a Super Bowl.

W-L-T WIN % All-time 541-573-26

.486 Without Dawkins

425-483-24 .468 WITH DAWKINS 116-90-2

.563

“If he’s not the greatest safety to ever play the game, he’s certainly one of the top,” said Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who coached Dawkins for 10 seasons in Philadelphia. “I think he could do more than anybody, along with playing physical football. He could cover a wide receiver. He could cover a tight end. He could come up and lay a pretty good lick on you too. He did all of those, and he did them for a number of years. He was intelligent. I’d be shocked if he isn’t in the Hall of Fame.”

But it wasn't just Dawkins' play on the field that made him such a fan favorite. It was his ability to lead, a skill he fine-tuned with the Eagles during the early part of his career under the guidance of then-defensive coordinator Emmitt Thomas, a Hall-of-Fame cornerback who is currently the Kansas City Chiefs secondary coach.

“You’re never ready to be a leader in the National Football League," Dawkins said, adding that there's just too much to learn when making the jump from the college game. "And I knew that. I knew that I didn’t know everything. I’ve never been a guy to think I know everything. I’m always searching for more, searching to do more. I’ve always been that way and will continue to be that way as my life continues to go on."

DAWKINS BY THE NUMBERS

183 games (1996-2008) with Eagles

9 Pro Bowls, 6 All-Pro selections

34 INT, 32 forced fumbles, 21 sacks

Member of Eagles Hall of Fame (No. 20 retired in 2012)

Played in 5 NFC Championships and a Super Bowl



The "more" that Dawkins was searching for upon arriving in Philadelphia came in large part from Thomas' faith in his undersized defensive back.



"He was like an uncle to me," Dawkins recalled of his relationship with Thomas, his first professional defensive coordinator. "You know, helping me with things on the field, off the field and really seeing something in me that I didn’t know was there."



But it wasn't until a few years later that Dawkins would really make his mark on the game, thanks in large part to legendary defensive coordinator Jim Johnson.



Johnson joined the Eagles in 1999 as part of new head coach Andy Reid's coaching staff and would go on to coach Dawkins for 10 seasons. It was under his guidance that the safety would become one of the most dangerous weapons in the game.

"I always had to do more than everybody around me. And there was a chip on my shoulder. There was an anger inside of me, struggling."

“Jim, man, he just allowed me to take my game to the next level," Dawkins said. "His scheme was completely different. He just began to use me all over the place. I mean, I had not ever seen a safety used the way Jim used me. You know, a lot of people probably won’t give Jim the credit he deserves, but the way that the safety position is being played has a lot to do with the way Jim used me."

And it wasn't just about how Johnson used Dawkins — he basically did a little of everything: blitzing, coverage, inside, outside. It was also about when he decided to call on No. 20.

"When he called my number in the fourth quarter — there was a reason why I always made a lot of plays in the later parts of the game. And a lot of it is because Jim called my number," Dawkins recalled. "Sometimes he would hold on to a blitz and then call that specific blitz at that time because he trusted me to get the job done. So a lot of it had to do with Jim’s trust in me, his belief in me, and him seeing something in me. My ability to be all those things that I just said to become, as people know me to be, Weapon X. You know, I was able to do everything.”

There's probably no nickname that could have better suited Dawkins.

Given to him because of his love of comic books, specifically X-Men's Wolverine, Dawkins said that side of his personality — the "tenacity" and "craziness" — had been there since he was young, and remains to this day, even in retirement.