Don't forget: turn clocks ahead for daylight saving time

Despite a growing legion of legislators and others who want to do away with daylight saving time or even make it permanent, clocks will indeed spring ahead this weekend.

That hour of lost Sunday slumber brings for many a sunny prize: an extra hour of evening light in the months ahead.

Move forward your timepieces by an hour before you settle into bed on Saturday night. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.

The annual time switch is a memorable occasion to put new batteries in devices such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, flashlights and radios — and repeat the exercise when Eastern standard time returns Sunday, November 3, 2019..

The time change is not observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

If you want to learn more about the history and evolution of daylight saving time (no, Philly's own Ben Franklin did not "invent" DST, though perhaps he planted a timely seed), the Old Farmers Almanac has lots of interesting information about it.