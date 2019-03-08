More News:

March 08, 2019

Joe Biden reportedly eyeing Philly for potential 2020 campaign headquarters

The former vice president has yet to officially decide if he will run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Election 2020
Joe Biden Kirt Dozier/USA Today Sports

Joe Biden is interviewed on the field after Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Joe Biden is the 2020 presidential race’s ultimate “will he, won’t he” head-scratcher.

But if the former vice president, who was born and raised in Scranton before moving to Delaware at age 13, finally decides to launch a campaign in the coming weeks, his headquarters could be headed for Philadelphia.

Biden, 76, is reportedly inching towards launching his campaign in early April, according to the New York Times, and his headquarters will likely end up in Philadelphia or Delaware, where Biden served as a senator for 36 years.

Biden has already spent a little time in Philadelphia since he left the White House more than two years ago. He was named the University of Pennsylvania’s Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor in 2017. Biden hasn’t been regularly confined to the campus, but he has an office at Penn’s campus in University City.

Placing the headquarters in Pennsylvania could also be a strategic move from the Biden campaign. The state’s 20 electoral votes are frequently influential in presidential elections. President Donald Trump won the state in 2016, but Pennsylvania has since flipped House seats while re-electing Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey, both Democrats, in the 2018 midterm elections.

The question seems to be when, not if, Biden will ultimately launch his presidential campaign, but the Times reports Biden still hasn’t fully committed to running for the presidency. Some Democrats with insider knowledge told the Times they believe Biden's chances of running are 95 percent.

One concern Biden reportedly has is what the election could cost his family. Biden told the Times he doesn’t think President Trump will “stop at anything” to win re-election in 2020.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Election 2020 Philadelphia Joe Biden Presidential Election Delaware President Trump

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, 3.0
011719JoshJacobs

Crime

Six Taco Bell employees beat up customer for complaining about wait times
Carroll - Bad For You Taco Bell

Music

New York Times names Meek Mill, Tierra Whack tracks among '25 songs that matter'
Meek Mill and Tierra Whack

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Weekend

Weekend picks: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Travel & Adventure Show and more
Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Parenting

5 funny-but-true parenting tips from (part-time Delco resident) Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved