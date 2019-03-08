Joe Biden reportedly eyeing Philly for potential 2020 campaign headquarters

Joe Biden is the 2020 presidential race’s ultimate “will he, won’t he” head-scratcher.

But if the former vice president, who was born and raised in Scranton before moving to Delaware at age 13, finally decides to launch a campaign in the coming weeks, his headquarters could be headed for Philadelphia.

Biden, 76, is reportedly inching towards launching his campaign in early April, according to the New York Times, and his headquarters will likely end up in Philadelphia or Delaware, where Biden served as a senator for 36 years.

Biden has already spent a little time in Philadelphia since he left the White House more than two years ago. He was named the University of Pennsylvania’s Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor in 2017. Biden hasn’t been regularly confined to the campus, but he has an office at Penn’s campus in University City.

Placing the headquarters in Pennsylvania could also be a strategic move from the Biden campaign. The state’s 20 electoral votes are frequently influential in presidential elections. President Donald Trump won the state in 2016, but Pennsylvania has since flipped House seats while re-electing Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey, both Democrats, in the 2018 midterm elections.

The question seems to be when, not if, Biden will ultimately launch his presidential campaign, but the Times reports Biden still hasn’t fully committed to running for the presidency. Some Democrats with insider knowledge told the Times they believe Biden's chances of running are 95 percent.

One concern Biden reportedly has is what the election could cost his family. Biden told the Times he doesn’t think President Trump will “stop at anything” to win re-election in 2020.

