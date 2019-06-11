More News:

June 11, 2019

Delaware 16-year-old offered $1.2 million in scholarships after graduating early

Angelica Malone is heading to Pennsylvania's Albright College, but she had plenty of options

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Colleges
scholarship high school delaware Pixabay/via Pexels

Angelica Malone, a 16-year-old in Delaware, received a combined $1.2 million in college scholarship offers, including four full rides, from 15 different colleges and universities.

The modern college application process is rife with stressing about being admitted, and then being able to afford a degree at your dream institution. For one Delaware high school graduate, the latter concern melted away in a mind-boggling pile of scholarship offers.

Angelica Malone, 16, who graduated from Delaware State University's Early College High School in Dover, received a combined $1.2 million in scholarship offers, including four full rides, from 15 different colleges and universities.

Incredibly, or perhaps just incredibly humble, Malone told the Delaware State News she didn't think a full ride was likely when she began applying to schools and for scholarships.

"Of all the applicants," Malone told the State News, "I was just so surprised they picked me."

Malone, who has five siblings, said she took her education seriously from a young age. She moved up to third grade as a seven-year-old; in high school, she took the SAT exam seven times in order to land the right score, the State News reported.

"There are people with better scores than me and better GPAs, but I think I just applied to the right schools," Malone said. "A lot of people want to go to Harvard, but they’re not going to give you a full ride because it’s so competitive."

Malone eventually made her decision, choosing the Warren L. Davis scholarship at Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, where she will major in psychobiology. The scholarship is worth more than $135,000 over Malone's four years in school.

According to data from the CollegeBoard for the 2017-18 school year, full-time equivalent students averaged $14,790 in aid from grants, federal loans, tax credits, deductions, and federal work study programs.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Colleges Delaware Higher Education Universities Students Scholarships Pennsylvania Philadelphia Reading

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Eagles

Eagles have their core locked up long-term: Defense edition
061019BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved