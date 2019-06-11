More News:

June 11, 2019

Five Pennsylvania Turnpike drivers racked up more than $66,000 in unpaid tolls

The defendants have been charged by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office; Officials believe they entered and exited the highway using E-Z Pass lanes

By Emily Rolen
Pictured above, motorists pass through Downingtown interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Uwchlan Township in Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, June 11, police in Bucks County announced it was charging five individuals with theft for more than $66,000 in unpaid tolls.

Five southeastern Pennsylvania residents have been charged with theft after they collectively racked up more than $66,000 in unpaid tolls on the turnpike.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office filed criminal complaints against the drivers last week, accusing the motorists of  more than 1,700 combined violations and thousands of dollars in unpaid transit. 

Two drivers — Antonio Green, of Bensalem, and Thomas Macrina, of Warminster — owe more than $4,000 and $3,500, respectively, for their trips on the turnpike, according to the DA's office.

Robert Mansfield, 48, of Philadelphia, took 484 trips from March 2014 to April 2019, totaling $16,716. 

In only one years time, Rachel Andershonis, 26, of Bensalem, accrued a $19,522.20 debt while entering the turnpike from her hometown. 

And finally, Jonathan Quinty, 37, of Montgomery County, drove on the turnpike without paying a whopping 524 times, officials said. He accrued a debt of $22,751.55 while traveling typically around the Quakertown interchange.

Four of the five defendants were arraigned last week, who set bail at $20,000 in each case. Macrina has not yet been arraigned. All defendants, excluding Macrina, were also charged with driving without being properly licensed.

According to the DA's office, Bucks County is home to the state's most frequently flouted turnpike interchanges. This recent slew of charges comes after a first group were charged this year for violating toll rules.

Turnpike toll scofflaws typically skip the tolls by entering and exiting using E-ZPass lanes, where the Bucks County district attorney says cameras photograph vehicles as they pass. The amount a driver owes is calculated based on the driver’s entry and exit locations. If those specific points can't be determined, a motorist can be charged for traveling the full length of the turnpike.

