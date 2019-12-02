More News:

December 02, 2019

Former Delco Congressman Joe Sestak ends his Democratic presidential campaign

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Joe Sestak/YouTube

Former Congressman Joe Sestak has ended his 2020 presidential campaign.

Joe Sestak ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, having failed to gain much traction with voters and political donors. 

The former Delaware County Congressman announced the news on Twitter, thanking his supporters. 

"I want to thank you for the honor of running for President of the United States of America," Sestak said in a statement. "It has been an endeavor filled with immeasurable wisdom, passions, humor and insights to, and from, the people of America."

Sestak failed to register even 1% in the polls, according to NBC News. He also struggled to gain campaign funding, raising just $370,000, according to Politico. That fell significantly behind frontrunners Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.

Sestak became the 24th candidate to join the bid for the Democratic presidential nomination when he announced his campaign in June. Since then, 13 nominees have dropped out of the race, including Beto O'Rourke and Kristen Gillibrand, according to the New York Times. 

The Delco native is a retired Navy Admiral who served under Colin Powell and former President Bill Clinton. He spent two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Pennsylvania's Seventh Congressional District from 2007 to 2011.

He declined to run for re-election 2010, instead choosing to run for the U.S. Senate but was defeated in the general election by Pat Toomey. He ran again in 2016 but lost in the Democratic primary to Katie McGinty.

