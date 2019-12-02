Former Delco Congressman Joe Sestak ends his Democratic presidential campaign

Joe Sestak ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, having failed to gain much traction with voters and political donors.

The former Delaware County Congressman announced the news on Twitter, thanking his supporters.

"I want to thank you for the honor of running for President of the United States of America," Sestak said in a statement. "It has been an endeavor filled with immeasurable wisdom, passions, humor and insights to, and from, the people of America."