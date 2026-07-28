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July 28, 2026

Delco Chalk Fest returns with giant sidewalk art, food trucks and family activities

The free festival on Aug. 22-23 near Subaru Park features professional chalk artists, hands-on art, food trucks, Phang and more.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Family-Friendly
Large-scale chalk murals during Delco Chalk Fest Provided Courtesy/Visit Delco

Professional chalk artists will create large-scale sidewalk murals during Delco Chalk Fest outside Subaru Park on Aug. 22 and 23.

Professional chalk artists from across the country will transform a street outside Subaru Park into a colorful outdoor gallery when Delco Chalk Fest returns on Aug. 22 and 23.

The free festival takes place along Reaney Street in Chester, where attendees can watch 15 artists create large-scale chalk murals throughout the weekend. Some of the works will feature 3D illusions designed to let people step into the artwork for photos.

The event isn't just for spectators. Chalk will be available for guests of all ages who want to create their own sidewalk art alongside the professionals.

Food trucks, face painting, balloon art and a family activity area will be available throughout the weekend. Phang, the Philadelphia Union mascot, will also make a special appearance, and Union Yards will offer locally crafted beverages during the event.

Admission and parking are free. Parking will be available in Lot G next to Subaru Park.

Delco Chalk Fest

Saturday, Aug. 22 | Noon-6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
12 Reaney St.
Chester, PA 19013
Free admission & parking (Lot G)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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