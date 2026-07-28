Delco Chalk Fest returns with giant sidewalk art, food trucks and family activities

Professional chalk artists from across the country will transform a street outside Subaru Park into a colorful outdoor gallery when Delco Chalk Fest returns on Aug. 22 and 23.

The free festival takes place along Reaney Street in Chester, where attendees can watch 15 artists create large-scale chalk murals throughout the weekend. Some of the works will feature 3D illusions designed to let people step into the artwork for photos.

The event isn't just for spectators. Chalk will be available for guests of all ages who want to create their own sidewalk art alongside the professionals.

Food trucks, face painting, balloon art and a family activity area will be available throughout the weekend. Phang, the Philadelphia Union mascot, will also make a special appearance, and Union Yards will offer locally crafted beverages during the event.

Admission and parking are free. Parking will be available in Lot G next to Subaru Park.

Saturday, Aug. 22 | Noon-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

12 Reaney St.

Chester, PA 19013

Free admission & parking (Lot G)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.