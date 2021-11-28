More Culture:

November 28, 2021

Delco native filmmaker releases debut feature film 'Walking On'

Lydia Peterson is the director, executive producer, and writer on the basketball film, which premiered on November 16

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Filmmaking
Walking On Delco Lydia Peterson 1091 Pictures/YouTube

"Walking On" premiered on November 16, and is currently available for digital purchase on iTunes or streaming on Prime Video.

"And I gotta explain to her, no matter how hard we try, or how hard we want something, sometimes we lose," says the ending of the trailer for "Walking On," the debut feature film from Delaware County native and Temple University graduate Lydia Peterson.

Released on November 16, "Walking On" tells a story about basketball that Peterson says is loosely based on her time as a basketball player at Temple. 

"Walking On" which is currently available for streaming on Prime Video, is a product of Lid Productions, Peterson's own company with an important set of goals: to show an accurate representation of Black culture, create opportunities for young African-American artists to work in behind-the-scenes roles, and to create thought-provoking content, according to Peterson's GoFundMe campaign for the project. 

"I got tired of seeing all the roles for Black people being stereotypical," Peterson told KYW. "And I want to tell stories that are relatable but highlighted the Black community." 

The GoFundMe campaign, which was started in August 2019, earned the production company nearly $5,000 for production costs and equipment to make the film. 

The Temple graduate told CBS Philly that she has heard some comparisons to the 2000 basketball romantic comedy "Love & Basketball," when asked about public reception to the film. "'Love & Basketball' is a successful film, and for my film to be mentioned next to it is a good sign," she said.  

The film stars actress Jasmine Nwajei in the leading role, with supporting cast including Antonio Vizcarrondo and Shalom Obiago. 

Lid Productions captured the experience of making the film on the official Instagram account, showcasing the cast, location scouting, and giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the filmmaking process. 



The film is currently available for digital download on iTunes, and is available to stream on Prime Video. A special in-person screening of the film at Temple University's Student Center is scheduled for Sunday night at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available for $10. 

The official trailer, posted by film distributer 1091 Films, is available below. 


Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Filmmaking Delaware County Temple University Film Streaming Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 12 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Giants
Miles-Sanders-Boston-Scott_111520_usat

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Investigations

Retired Pennsylvania police officer killed in bear hunting accident
Gary Hunt Bear Accident

Illness

Alcoholism drug has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, but studies are just getting underway
Disulfiram alcoholism COVID-19

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved