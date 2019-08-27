More Sports:

August 27, 2019

DeSean Jackson injury (broken ring finger) may be worse than we thought

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
DeSean-Jackson-2 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson.

It's every fans' fear. That the Eagles' high powered offense is never at full strength — as often happens in the NFL — and the team falls short of lofty preseason expectations.

Despite the continued extra care taken by teams during the preseason and training camp, injuries are unavoidable and the Eagles got bit by the injury bug Tuesday.

DeSean Jackson reportedly broke his ring finger but was originally not expected to miss any time and would be ready for the season opener. However, that may not actually be the case, as Josina Anderson reported a few hours later.

Jackson's mere presence in the Eagles offense makes them a better unit, as his breakaway speed remains even at age 32. He and Carson Wentz repeatedly were on the same page in training camp practices this summer, rousing the heightened anticipation for his impact in the regular season.

If Jackson does indeed miss some time, it makes the Birds a little less dynamic while theoretically providing rookie JJ Arcegia-Whiteside with more opportunities alongside other starting wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. It also makes the makeup of the 53-man roster even more complicated as the team will need to decide if it will carry five or six wide receivers (Mack Hollins, Greg Ward and Marken Michel are among those vying for spots).

It's also yet another injury that could effect fantasy football draft positioning — if you haven't picked your team yet.

Regardless, a broken finger shouldn't cause Jackson to miss a ton of time, but could have him sidelined for Week 1 against Washington in a couple weeks.

Listed by

